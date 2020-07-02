 sd
Dr Tony Holohan standing down from his role as Chief Medical Officer

By Brian Adam
The Taoiseach said that the country owed much to Dr Tony Holohan and his family

Dr Tony Holohan standing down from his role as Chief Medical Officer

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, has announced that he is due to withdraw from his work on personal grounds.

He said this afternoon that he was taking a break from work because his wife who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 is undergoing palliative care.

He wants to spend time with his family, he said in an unexpected statement he made at the end of the Department of Health press conference this afternoon.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn, will be acting Chief Officer.

An official statement on the situation will be made soon, said Dr. Tony Holohan.

Taoiseach Michael Martin thanked Dr Holohan for his “guidance” to the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Taoiseach said that Dr Holohan helped to make the public aware of the seriousness of the pandemic and that the calmness of his approach had reassured people.

“Every family in Ireland knows by now Dr. Tony Holohan. His leadership during the pandemic has given us all confidence that the decisions being made are based on sound public health advice. As a country we are indebted to him and his people, ”said Taoiseach Michael Martin.

