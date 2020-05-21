Thursday, May 21, 2020
Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

Download stickers for WhatsApp for free and with quality designs with this application

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Download stickers for WhatsApp for free and with quality designs with this application

Emoji Store is a new beta app that has a multitude of stickers for WhatsApp that can be installed in the messaging application with just one click. It is free, they have a good quality and they are also very varied.

The stickers took a long time to reach WhatsApp, especially compared to their competitors, such as Line (one of the first messaging applications that introduced them) or Telegram. It is not that the way to add stickers to WhatsApp is the best since does not include an internal search engine in which to locate packages other than those of the company, but you can always use applications that offer their own packs. And the Emoji Store promises to be a very good alternative: the application, with less than a week on Google Play, offers WhatsApp stickers from a comfortable store-style interface.


Emoji Store, download a multitude of stickers for WhatsApp

Stickers Whatsapp Emoji Store

The application we are talking about is in testing and you can access it from the beta section of Google Play. This implies that it still has a long way to go, although its operation is as expected: offers stickers packages by theme, has recommended, it also has animated emojis and, most importantly, the average quality of the creations is at a high level.

Emoji Store offers stickers with different themes so you have the option to congratulate a birthday, send a humorous wink or express your opinions in a graphic way. WhatsApp stickers of animals, designed to congratulate the birthday, with a romantic theme, stickers with text and many more categories: the application offers a lot of variety. And, considering that its journey has just begun, the developers will surely continue expanding the collection to fill all those who use it.

Stickers Whatsapp Emoji Store

Emoji Store is a kind of store of stickers and animated Emojis, but you don’t have to pay for any– All can be downloaded for free. The app offers ads and a subscription service to remove them. AND does not have strange permissions: Only Internet access to download the stickers and show the ads.

Emoji Store

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Kada Co., Ltd
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

More Articles Like This

Vivo explains how the ‘gimbal’ mechanism of the rear camera of the Vivo X50 Pro works

Android Brian Adam - 0
Every time we record more video with our mobile phones, not only because we produce mass video to publish on our social networks, but...
Read more

Google Instant Transcription now alerts when you hear selected names

Android Brian Adam - 0
One of the most useful Google applications for those who are hard of hearing, Instant Transcription (Live Transcribe), has just been updated with new...
Read more

The Pixel 5 can arrive without Motion Sense, one of the great novelties of the Pixel 4

Android Brian Adam - 0
Google had been preparing something with what until then was known as Project Soli. A magnetic wave transmitter and receiver capable of detecting gestures...
Read more

This is how they want to use WiFi in future space missions

Communication Brian Adam - 0
WiFi is not only a key element on Earth, but of humanity. WiFi currently exists outside our planet aboard the International Space Station, where...
Read more

The transformative power of 5G for governments and citizens

5G News Brian Adam - 0
The latest generation 5G network is not simply an evolution of 4G, but requires a massive transformation. The latest generation 5G network is not simply...
Read more

Huntdown Review: Robocop’s sons on the hunt for bounties

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
With gameplay and aesthetics reminiscent of old 16-bit cyberpunk adventures, Huntdown is focused on pure action.     While the community looks forward to Cyberpunk 2077 and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

Download stickers for WhatsApp for free and with quality designs with this application

Emoji Store is a new beta app that has a multitude of stickers for WhatsApp that can be installed...
Read more
Corona Virus

Panama: Tocumen Airport Increases Preventive Measures and Installs Thermal Camera

Brian Adam - 0
Panama Airport is the first in Central America to install this type of cameras in the context of the current health emergency. By Summa...
Read more
Android

Vivo explains how the ‘gimbal’ mechanism of the rear camera of the Vivo X50 Pro works

Brian Adam - 0
Every time we record more video with our mobile phones, not only because we produce mass video to publish on our social networks, but...
Read more
Android

Google Instant Transcription now alerts when you hear selected names

Brian Adam - 0
One of the most useful Google applications for those who are hard of hearing, Instant Transcription (Live Transcribe), has just been updated with new...
Read more
Latest news

Another 12 died of Covid-19 in the Republic, 76 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
Health authorities announced this afternoon that a further twelve have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 76 new cases. This...
Read more
Android

The Pixel 5 can arrive without Motion Sense, one of the great novelties of the Pixel 4

Brian Adam - 0
Google had been preparing something with what until then was known as Project Soli. A magnetic wave transmitter and receiver capable of detecting gestures...
Read more
Communication

This is how they want to use WiFi in future space missions

Brian Adam - 0
WiFi is not only a key element on Earth, but of humanity. WiFi currently exists outside our planet aboard the International Space Station, where...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY