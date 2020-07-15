Latest news
Updated:

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

Apparently, the Apple Glass launch would be really close. According to reports from The Information, in fact, Apple and...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The NEOWISE comet will shine with never in the next few days: next time in 7000 years

On March 27 of this year, NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) space telescope discovered a new...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

ETTV, ExtraTorrent’s successor, changes domain by surprise

ETTV is considered one of the best torrent download sites in the world. Actually, we are dealing with a...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen has been given a stick and a road

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

A new Minister of State for the Gaeltacht could be appointed without delay and Dara Calleary has been in post for less than three weeks.

Calleary is thought to have the greatest chance of promotion and government vacancy since Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen was given a stick and a road last night.

The coalition government was sharply criticized when the new ministers were announced because there was no senior minister from the west of the country and Calleary's case was the causé celebre most criticized by the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin.

While the deputy leaders of Fine Gael and the Green Party appeared to have received their choice of senior ministries, Calleary, the deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, was appointed Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport.

Callaery himself said he was "very disappointed" by the situation but may now be facing a promotion less than three weeks later.

Michael Martin will now be under great pressure not to ignore Callaery in the second round.

As it is likely that there would be no change to the new departments, a promotion for Calleary would leave a vacancy to be filled for the Irish language ministry.

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin, may be left to the Gaeltacht, but she already has many responsibilities.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil last night that Brian Cowen had been sacked as minister over controversy over the news that he was banned from driving for three months in 2016 for driving while intoxicated.

Barry Cowen said he was "disappointed and surprised" by the Taoiseach's decision.

It is reported that Micheál Martin asked Cowen to resign but he refused to do so.

The Taoiseach said there were new questions to be answered about the case since it emerged that the Gardaí had a file alleging that Cowen had tried to avoid a checkpoint.

In a statement posted on Twitter last night, Barry Cowen said he had informed the Taoiseach of all the facts surrounding the incident.

Barry Cowen has already apologized for the incident, but has strongly denied any attempt to avoid a checkpoint.

"Unfortunately, the Taoiseach's decision to remove me, although he supported me in the Dáil this afternoon, has undermined my right to a fair trial and a fair process," said Cowen last night.

Martin told the Dáil that it was left to other members of government to address the "new questions" about the situation because Cowen was unwilling to make a public statement. The Taoiseach said the controversy was distracting the government from its work.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney last night admitted that the situation had "harmed" the Government.

More Articles Like This

The number of cases of coronavirus in Gaeltacht counties has risen significantly in the last two weeks

Latest news Brian Adam -
It has been just over two weeks since we went to Phase 3 of the decentralization plan and although the number of cases has...
Read more

Yum China can improve its valuation in Hong Kong

Latest news Brian Adam -
Yum China's low valuation should get a boost in Hong Kong. The $ 19 billion company, which manages the KFC, Pizza Hut and...
Read more

Zimbabwe initiates a quixotic war against the modern economy

Latest news Brian Adam -
Zimbabwe is experimenting with an absurd monetary theory rather than a modern one. By blaming the stock market and telephone payment systems for...
Read more

Taoiseach gives Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen a stick and road

Latest news Brian Adam -
Cowen said in the evening that he was 'disappointed and surprised' by the Taoiseach's decision to dismiss him in the wake of controversy over...
Read more

End all Huawei technology in the British 5G network before 2027

Latest news Brian Adam -
The British Government has announced that equipment from the Chinese company Huawei will not be used in the development of the 5G telecommunications system...
Read more

Aqua Dome in Tralee in County Kerry to remain closed for the remainder of the year

Latest news Brian Adam -
The Aqua Dome in Tralee, County Kerry, will not open its doors where it is a major tourist attraction for the rest of the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY