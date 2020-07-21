“People should not feel at fault if they get Covid-19,” says Dr. Sumi Dunne.

Dr Sumi Dunne said it was a highly contagious virus and people should not remain silent if they developed symptoms or were in contact with someone who contracted the virus.

Dr Dunne was speaking in light of what the SIPTU union said some health workers kept their signs of secrecy a secret because they feared they would lose overtime and extra costs if they were put on holiday.

Dr Dunne, based in Laois, believes in social isolation, hand disinfection and good coughing habits.

The Health Service Executive says that signs of coronary heart disease are:

Fever (temperature 38C or higher)

Cough

Difficulties breathing

Ability to lose taste or smell

Meanwhile, Dr Anne Moore, Lecturer at University College Cork, said the clinical testing carried out as part of ongoing efforts to find a vaccine for the virus in England is a success.