The Football Federation of Ireland (FAI) has warned soccer associations not to return to training and not open their pitches during the first phase of easing restrictions in the State.

Any activity that comes under the aegis of the FAI will begin at 20 July.

'If clubs pay heed to this advice, the health of the public will be better when events are resumed' said FAI Medical Director Dr. Alan Byrne.

And the organization 'Horse Racing Ireland' has published protocols for its events, which will resume on June 8th.

Protocols issued by Horse Racing Ireland for riders and others

These are for the safety of riders and trainers, as well as those working in the industry.

Viewers will have no access to the racecourses for some time.