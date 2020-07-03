Finance Minister Paschal Donohue said he does not know how long the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme will continue, but that it will not end abruptly.

'It is currently keeping 400,000 people in jobs' the Minister said.

'If it were to be abolished now, there is a danger of losing the jobs', said Paschal Donohue.

With regard to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, Minister Donohue said the Government itself had to decide how long to continue.

The Minister also said that he understands the pressure on the hospitality sector in the state, and that a review of the Value Added Tax is then under review.