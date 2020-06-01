Donald Trump hides in White House underground bunker for fear of riots

Washington DC: Riots against the killing of a black man by a white police officer in the United States are intensifying, while US President Donald Trump is so frightened by the riots and protesters that he has to go to the White House to save his own life. Hidden in an underground bunker.

According to US media, protesters against the killing of a black citizen approached the White House on Friday and clashed with local police.

Trump issued a statement saying that if protesters entered the White House, they would face bloody dogs and security personnel. Demonstrators saw Trump’s statement as a challenge and began trying to enter the White House.

Under these circumstances, US Secret Service personnel allegedly guarding Donald Trump became confused and took him to an underground bunker at the White House designed specifically to save the president’s life in a terrorist attack or war. ۔

Although it is almost certain that Trump spent Friday in the same bunker, he did not appear in public on Saturday or Sunday, nor did he address a live press conference at the White House. Rumours have been circulating that Donald Trump has been hiding in the White House bunker since Friday.

So far, at least 75 American cities, including the US capital, Washington, D.C., have been hit by riots and protests, while the intensity of these protests has been steadily increasing.