Donald Trump hides in White House underground bunker for fear of riots

By Brian Adam
Android smartphones, uninstall these apps: dangerous spyware discovered

Here we go again: after the huge list last time, security experts have discovered others applications downloadable from the...
Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
The YouTube 'app' will integrate Google searches into Android

Surely on many occasions, you have wondered Why this hobby of those from Mountain View for sneaking their search...
5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single...
How to easily erase your visited places history on Google Maps

When they tell us that in June we will have to use applications to facilitate the monitoring of coronavirus...
There were also protests in front of the White House over the killing of Black Farm. (Photo: File)

Washington DC: Riots against the killing of a black man by a white police officer in the United States are intensifying, while US President Donald Trump is so frightened by the riots and protesters that he has to go to the White House to save his own life. Hidden in an underground bunker.

According to US media, protesters against the killing of a black citizen approached the White House on Friday and clashed with local police.

Trump issued a statement saying that if protesters entered the White House, they would face bloody dogs and security personnel. Demonstrators saw Trump’s statement as a challenge and began trying to enter the White House.

Under these circumstances, US Secret Service personnel allegedly guarding Donald Trump became confused and took him to an underground bunker at the White House designed specifically to save the president’s life in a terrorist attack or war. ۔

Although it is almost certain that Trump spent Friday in the same bunker, he did not appear in public on Saturday or Sunday, nor did he address a live press conference at the White House. Rumours have been circulating that Donald Trump has been hiding in the White House bunker since Friday.

So far, at least 75 American cities, including the US capital, Washington, D.C., have been hit by riots and protests, while the intensity of these protests has been steadily increasing.

