Donald Trump has been suspended by Twitch, the most popular subreddit closed

By Brian Adam
Donald Trump has been suspended by Twitch, the most popular subreddit closed

Twitch, a platform owned by the American Amazon, and Reddit, a famous American social portal, is a rather strong position. Indeed, the former has Donald Trump’s official account suspended, current president of the United States of America, while the second has banned some very popular subreddits.

Let’s go in order, according to what reported by The Verge and Engadget, Reddit was the first to proceed, going to close about 2000 communities related to Donald Trump, including the popular subreddit r / The_Donald (which was not directly connected to the Tycoon, but saw the participation of about 790,000 users and in 2016 had “hosted” an AMA with Trump himself). The decision came after the popular portal revised its content policies, which have now become more stringent with regards to “hate promoting”.

Following Reddit’s move, Twitch took a similar step, by suspending the official account of Donald Trump for not having complied with the “rules of conduct relating to hatred” linked to the platform’s policies. The suspension seems to be temporary and the reason could be due to the unhappy declarations regarding Mexican migrants made by the Tycoon during a live broadcast. We remind you that Trump’s Twitch account was created in October 2019.

The decisions of Reddit and Twitch come in a particularly difficult period for the United States of America, given the spread of the protests by the Black Lives Matter movement (related to the story of George Floyd).

