Thursday, May 14, 2020
Donald Trump got involved with journalists during a briefing on the corona virus

By Brian Adam
When a Chinese-born female reporter asked President Trump about the rising death toll in the United States, Trump became angry

Washington: US President Donald Trump got involved with journalists during a briefing on the corona virus.

President Donald Trump said in a briefing that the United States is at the forefront of testing. Three weeks ago, we were doing about 150,000 tests a day. Now we are doing about 300,000 tests a day. That's a 100 percent increase, and the number will increase significantly. Meanwhile, a Chinese-born female reporter asked President Trump about the rising death toll in the United States, and Trump became angry and blamed China.

He said that people all over the world are dying of corona virus. He thinks that you should ask this question from China. Ask this question from China instead. When you ask this question from China, maybe you Will get a very unusual answer.

On this occasion, President Trump also got involved with another reporter and left the briefing incomplete.

