Dominican Republic Announces Partial Reactivation of Companies and Reduction of Curfew by COVID-19

The night curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local.

By AFP

The Dominican Republic government announced this Sunday the partial reactivation of the economy and the reduction of the night curfew in force since March 20, in a relaxation of measures to contain the pandemic.

Starting on Wednesday the 20th, the public administration and small businesses will be able to operate with up to 50% of their staff, while medium and large establishments will have to do so with a maximum of 25% of their workers, said President Danilo Medina.

Public transport services are also resumed at 30% of their capacity with mandatory use of masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, which totals 12,314 diagnoses and 428 deaths.

"This is not the time to celebrate the victory against the virus yet," Medina said during a televised speech in which he reported that this first phase (out of a total of four) before returning to "daily life" will last 14 days, after the which other actions will be decided.

The night curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local (between 11:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. GMT) and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. GMT), shortening three hours from Monday to Saturday and one on sundays.

The borders will continue to be closed and the classes will be suspended, added Medina, who called for maintaining distance, avoiding crowds and mandatory wearing of masks.

Medina noted that voluntary quarantine should continue in the population over 60 years of age and in chronic patients with high-risk diseases.

The declaration of the state of national emergency was renewed until June 1. Medina had initially asked Congress for 25 more days, but the opposition said it would only authorize an additional 10 days.

Before the parliamentary session, the deputies of the ruling Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) negotiated with the opposition bloc – Modern Revolutionary Party, PRSC and Fuerza del Pueblo -, managing to renew the emergency for 15 days.