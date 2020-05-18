Monday, May 18, 2020
HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

Dominican Republic Announces Partial Reactivation of Companies and Reduction of Curfew by COVID-19

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

TECH NEWSBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Coronavirus, Bill Gates telephones Conte: "Italy’s efforts recognized"

According to statements from sources close to Palazzo Chigi, yesterday the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte received a call from...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The night curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local.

By AFP

The Dominican Republic government announced this Sunday the partial reactivation of the economy and the reduction of the night curfew in force since March 20, in a relaxation of measures to contain the pandemic.

Starting on Wednesday the 20th, the public administration and small businesses will be able to operate with up to 50% of their staff, while medium and large establishments will have to do so with a maximum of 25% of their workers, said President Danilo Medina.

Public transport services are also resumed at 30% of their capacity with mandatory use of masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, which totals 12,314 diagnoses and 428 deaths.

"This is not the time to celebrate the victory against the virus yet," Medina said during a televised speech in which he reported that this first phase (out of a total of four) before returning to "daily life" will last 14 days, after the which other actions will be decided.

The night curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local (between 11:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. GMT) and Sundays from 5:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (9:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. GMT), shortening three hours from Monday to Saturday and one on sundays.

The borders will continue to be closed and the classes will be suspended, added Medina, who called for maintaining distance, avoiding crowds and mandatory wearing of masks.

Medina noted that voluntary quarantine should continue in the population over 60 years of age and in chronic patients with high-risk diseases.

The declaration of the state of national emergency was renewed until June 1. Medina had initially asked Congress for 25 more days, but the opposition said it would only authorize an additional 10 days.

Before the parliamentary session, the deputies of the ruling Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) negotiated with the opposition bloc – Modern Revolutionary Party, PRSC and Fuerza del Pueblo -, managing to renew the emergency for 15 days.

More Articles Like This

LATAM airline will lay off 1,400 workers in South America

Economy Brian Adam - 0
LATAM's decision becomes one of the first airlines to announce mass layoffs. - Try to adapt to a new world - LATAM's decision makes it...
Read more

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the North, 16 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Six others have died of Covid-19 disease in the North and there are 16 new cases, according to the latest figures announced today. This...
Read more

Slight increase in passenger numbers on transport services

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
National Transport Authority chief executive Anne Graham said there is a slight increase in passenger numbers on trains and buses today. Although some people are...
Read more

Man killed and killed in west Belfast

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A man was shot and killed in west Belfast last night. The shooting incident happened at a house in Lanes Avenue at about 10...
Read more

Taliban attack on Afghan intelligence office kills 7 and injures 40

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A car bomb had exploded at an NDS office in Afghanistan, killing at least seven Afghan intelligence officials and wounding 40 others. According to the...
Read more

585,000 people in receipt of € 350 a week allowance

Community Brian Adam - 0
585,000 people are in receipt of the special unemployment payment introduced two months ago, according to the latest figures. That’s a 4,000 drop in...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Dominican Republic Announces Partial Reactivation of Companies and Reduction of Curfew by COVID-19

The night curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local. By AFP The Dominican...
Read more
Economy

LATAM airline will lay off 1,400 workers in South America

Brian Adam - 0
LATAM's decision becomes one of the first airlines to announce mass layoffs. - Try to adapt to a new world - LATAM's decision makes it...
Read more
Latest news

6 more Covid-19 deaths in the North, 16 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
Six others have died of Covid-19 disease in the North and there are 16 new cases, according to the latest figures announced today. This...
Read more
Game Reviews

Eng Review: a psychological journey in the form of bullet hell

Brian Adam - 0
A bullet hell that feeds on restlessness and hope, shaped in pixel art by a single author: let's discover the first work of Jacob...
Read more
Game Reviews

Daymare 1998, analysis. The terror of always is back

Brian Adam - 0
Born as an attempt to bring back the classic Resident Evils, this survival mixes the best of the Capcom saga with some interesting new...
Read more
Latest news

Slight increase in passenger numbers on transport services

Brian Adam - 0
National Transport Authority chief executive Anne Graham said there is a slight increase in passenger numbers on trains and buses today. Although some people are...
Read more
Game Reviews

Star Wars LEGO Stormtrooper, a set for small and large collectors

Brian Adam - 0
Let's celebrate Star Wars Day 2020 with one of the three new LEGO helmets dedicated to Star War: here is the LEGO Stormtrooper 75276...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY