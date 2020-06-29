ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Dolphins manage to learn to use the tools by observing their companions

By Brian Adam
Dolphins are certainly very intelligent animals, it is now known that these creatures, as well as other cetaceans, have a complex communication system like a real language. A new study has also shown that these mammals are able to learn new techniques by observing their companions.

The Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin, widespread in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, uses a particular foraging technique called “shelling“: by shaking the shells of sea snails, they extract their prey to feed on them. The dolphins manage to learn this technique” simply “by observing their” friends “, the behavior observed only among great apes.

Despite their divergent evolutionary stories and the fact that they occupy such different environments: both dolphins and great apes have a high capacity for innovation and cultural transmission of behaviours“, says evolutionary biologist Michael Krützen of the University of Zurich in Switzerland. Several studies have previously been conducted on this aspect in dolphins but were inconclusive.

However, a new study conducted by behavioural ecologist Sonja Wild of the University of Constance has finally identified him. Their data come from over a decade of observations. Between 2007 and 2018, researchers have documented over 1,000 individual dolphins in nearly 5,300 encounters with other members of their species. Among them, shelling behaviour has been observed in 19 individuals from three different genetic lineages, on 42 different occasions.

From these rare “meetings”, experts found that the technique was probably spread by friends rather than passed on by parents. Rather surprising results, since foraging techniques are usually passed down from parent to child. “Our results show that dolphins are definitely capable, as shelling shows, of learning new foraging tactics outside the mother-child bond“, underlines Wild.

It is possible, the researchers say, that the reduction of fish and the increase in shells may have played an important role in this change.

