Does WhatsApp only let you forward messages once? So you can do it more times

The limitation only exists for the forwarding option.

It has been one of the great themes of the last weeks, that limitation imposed by WhatsApp worldwide to prevent “highly forwarded” messages“They can be shared more than once through the option to forward. You know, that gesture that we do almost unconsciously and that allows us to take content from the app and broadcast it to as many chats as we can.

Due to this limitation, a huge cloud of dust has arisen from a large part of the users who they believe that with that decision a kind of censorship is applied to the content when WhatsApp, today, cannot know what two contacts share, or a group, because of the point-to-point encryption.

Keep forwarding … with more work

The thing is that by removing that forwarding to more than one contact, WhatsApp keeps the rest of the options intact so, even if it is with a little more work, we can emulate this diffusion to more than one chat without problems. Imagine that a photo of one of your nephews arrives and you want to share it with the rest of the family and close friends: parents, brothers, grandparents and even friends. Make accounts. We are talking about five, six or even eight chats with which to share that wonder.

So If we can’t forward it more than once, how can we do it? Well, it must be said that WhatsApp allows us to do it although, yes, with a little more work. What does this mean? Well, the process that the app carried out automatically with very few screen touches, now we will have to do it by hand. In a slightly more rudimentary way, not less effective. First of all, to say that it is such a simple procedure that you surely already sense that you know how to do it, but at this time you have not remembered it and much less have you tried it (we have found people who did not know it).

I forward more than one WhatsApp contact by hand.

The way to do it is with the old and useful copy and paste system. Especially when it comes to a text or an image. You simply copy, go to the chats where you want to share it (one by one) and paste it to later send it. As simple as that. Well not so much. In the case of videos or PDF files (for example) you will have to save it on the smartphone and then select them from the reel or the phone memory to send them. The important thing is that WhatsApp will not prevent you from doing it and you get the same effect as a forwarding to five or more chats.