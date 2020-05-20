The British Government is to publish today a document on the future of the North in line with new arrangements between Britain and the European Union.

However, the plan proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is unlikely to resolve the difficulties of bargaining talks between Britain and the Union over the arrangements to be put in place at the end of the year.

Last week, the British Government announced customs points at ports and airports in the North as part of the departure agreement.

Boris Johnson and others in his government have already stated that there will be no check or control points.

Various groups have expressed concern about the possible slowing down of co-operation between the Republic and the North, particularly in light of the crown virus crisis, when the new arrangements come into effect.