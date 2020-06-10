GP O'Toole suggested that the continuation of strict social restrictions could be eliminated for some time.

Speaking on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, Dr Ó Tuathail referred to the success of New Zealand and Greece, among other countries, in suppressing the virus.

He said that forcing the country to survive the disease rather than simply destroying it, he said, will put a huge strain on the economy.

He said that restrictions such as compulsory wearing of masks would take a few weeks rather than a few months.

He also thinks that people coming into this country should be forced to stay on their own for a fortnight.

Matthew O'Toole is one of the doctors who sent an open letter to the Government calling for greater efforts to be made to end Covid-19 rather than asking people to tolerate it.