The Mater Hospital in Dublin has confirmed that a doctor who worked at that hospital has died due to Covid-19.

A statement issued this morning said Dr Wagar Ali Shah had died after spending 3 months in an intensive care unit with Covid-19 in the hospital.

Dr. Shah was working on the front line giving emergency treatment to patients with Covid-19 at several hospitals as a surrogate doctor during the crisis.

He was due to start work at the Mater hospital in April when he became ill and was diagnosed with the corovirus.

A total of eight health workers have now died with Covid-19 in Ireland.