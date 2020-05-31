DoBox Pro: keyboard, mouse and extra gigabytes to turn your iPad Pro into a laptop

With the arrival of iPadOS 13 Apple tablets are finally compatible with mice, to use them as if they were computers. So it's no wonder that peripherals are beginning to appear that exploit that functionality to virtually convert them into a MacBook. Although we do not know if that will be the idea of ​​the users.

DoBox Pro for iPad Pro.

The point is that We have in Kickstarter an accessory called DoBox Pro that comes to be that, a permanent base for our iPad Pro with the aim of using it as if it were a laptop and not so much to take it or bring it wherever we take the tablet for work reasons.

Connections to stop a train

This DoBox Pro is a base that has a series of very interesting features such as the number of connections available on the back: USB-A, USB-C, headsets, microSD cards, HDMI to connect an external monitor and Ethernet, for a much more stable wired internet connection. The whole set is connected to the tablet through a cable that goes to the USB-C connection of the Apple device and that is, surely, the least attractive of the whole system.

DoBox Pro for iPad Pro.

But if those external connections are important, the keyboard and the trackpad that allows us to control the iPad Pro as if it were a computer are also very important. That has been one of Apple's goals with the new OS, and With this DoBox Pro we are going to seriously believe that we have a MacBook in our hands.

Storage, battery and price

Another feature of this DoBox Pro is that we can install an SSD of up to 2TB of storage extra that the iPad Pro will be able to manage, both to import information, photos, documents or files, and to save them, as if it were one more location on the tablet.

DoBox Pro for iPad Pro.

And finally, one detail that is really interesting is that the DoBox Pro can charge the iPad Pro without problems even if we do not have it connected to the powerAs it comes with a 16,000 mAh battery. inside that guarantees us to continue working continuously for hours. Even if the power goes out.

DoBox Pro is in the crowdfunding phase and We can buy it for a price close to 180 euros. There are packs to buy two or more units, which allow us to get a greater discount (if we have interested friends or coworkers), and the first units will begin shipping in February 2020.