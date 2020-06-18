Tech NewsAppsHow to?Social NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and over again.

who saw your profile picture on whatsapp
Photo: Writing

WhatsApp is a very useful tool to communicate, share files, photos, audios and more; but it also gives you the opportunity to share fun states and choose your favourite profile selfie. So surely you have ever been curious to know who is your biggest follower or who has seen your profile more frequently. So today we share the great trick to discover it.

who saw your profile picture on whatsapp

Remember that if you have a Friend Kit, you can enjoy WhatsApp and all your favourite social networks.

You can also read: Is there a way to keep the “I care” reaction on Facebook?

The trick to knowing who saw your WhatsApp profile photo

Discovering who has seen your profile picture on WhatsApp recently is very simple with the help of the What’s Tracker app, available on Google Play for Android devices.

With this tool, you will be able to see the record of who has seen your profile picture, including knowing how long you looked at it and if you zoomed in.who saw your profile picture on whatsappYou can also read: Discover how to avoid YouTube ads with this simple trickWhatsApp is constantly being renewed and in each update, it surprises all its users with useful functions, for example, the dark mode that helps the performance of your battery and the care of the health of your eyes or the video calls of up to 50 people both in the application mobile as in the web version. So if you don’t want to download third-party apps you can be patient and wait for the instant messaging app to develop a similar option within its own configuration.

Would you like to know who saw your profile picture or would you prefer it to remain a secret?

