Do you remember the bright lowering of Betelgeuse? A possible new cause has been found

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Do you remember the bright lowering of Betelgeuse? A possible new cause has been found

According to a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the strange recent darkening of the star Betelgeuse is been caused by sunspots which temporarily covered – at least – half the huge surface of the celestial body.

Betelgeuse, is a red supergiant star, 11 times more massive than our Sun and 900 times wider. If transported to the centre of our solar system, the star would swallow Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars and the asteroid belt. Currently, the celestial body is in the final phase of its life, which will end with a giant supernova.

Some time ago, the supergiant started to darken significantly, prompting some astronomers to speculate that his dramatic death may be imminent. An event that never happened, since the star, has returned to its normal brightness. This recovery led some astronomers to assume that the star’s darkening was caused by a cloud of dust, which scientists thought may have blocked a large slice of Betelgeuse’s light before it reached Earth.

In a new study, researchers report examining the supergiant in January, February and March of this year using the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope (JCMT) in Hawaii, which sees the cosmos in submillimetric light, a wavelength invisible to the human eye. “What surprised us was the fact that Betelgeuse has become 20% darker even in conditions of submillimetric light,” says lead author of the study Thavisha Dharmawardena.”This behaviour is not at all compatible with the presence of dust“.

The data suggest that Betelgeuse darkening was associated with a drop in the average surface temperature of about 200 ° C. “Together with our result, this is a clear indication of huge stellar spots that covered between 50% and 70% of the visible surface, each with a lower temperature than the rest of the surface“, continues Dharmawardena. Sunspots are also present on the Sun.

