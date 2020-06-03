Tech NewsAppsEntertainmentHow to?
Do you pay Netflix but see nothing? Eye that they could erase the account

By Brian Adam
Although it is not information that we can consider as important, the truth is that our historical information that we are storing in the Netflix account allows us to know where we are going: what series we have completed, in which chapter we left that season, etc. In addition, it influences what the platform recommends to us and what It sometimes helps us to discover small jewels that we did not even know.

The thing is that Netflix has just released some new rules that will apply to some accounts, they could see all this activity wiped out. Although before you are alarmed, you must have in mind a series of requirements that have been decided to mark. Do you know what they are?

Do you use your account a lot?

The platform has decided to do a little cleaning of some of the accounts it has registered with Netflix and that is why it expects users to help confirm that everything is in order. For it It is sending emails to all those users who have not seen anything within the platform for the last year to confirm that they want to remain paid members. According to Reed Hastings, “The last thing we want is for people to pay for something they are not using.”

Netflix cover.

It will seem impossible to you that something like this happens, that a user is paying and takes a year without seeing anything, but according to the North Americans they have a percentage within their customer base that attends to that pattern. Exactly less than half of one per cent, “a few hundred thousand”, according to the company’s press release. So in case they do not answer or do not cancel the subscription themselves, it will be Netflix that does it automatically.

This measure will also be extended to all those who have stopped seeing anything in the last two yearsThey will receive not only emails warning them, but also alerts within the app. Although it gives us that in the latter case they will not get to see them if they have not stepped on the platform for so long. Logically, this deletion of the account has a series of consequences, such as losing favourites, profiles, viewing preferences and general details. It will only be possible to keep them if the user re-subscribes within ten months of deletion. Netflix states in its statement that, while those users plan to return to the service, “we hope this new approach saves people some hard-earned money

