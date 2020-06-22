Tech NewsMobile
Updated:

Do you know which are the 10 best-selling mobiles of what we carry from 2020?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Do you know which are the 10 best-selling mobiles of what we carry from 2020?

This year it will go down in history because of the virus and we will all have it well in mind. And not only for health reasons, but also for work, business and sales. Luckily, until the confinement and closure of a good part of the markets around the planet arrived, the mobile phone industry continued to sell units with some normality.

That is why the period between January and March could help us to know where the courses were going of sales and user preferences when buying a smartphone. And the main headline left by the data that has just been published is that, just as it happened in the first quarter of 2019, Apple places one of its devices first: the iPhone 11.

Three brands share the cake

We are talking about global figures, which place the smartphone of those of Cupertino bordering on 20 million units sold, specifically, 19.5. A considerable growth if we consider that in 2019 the iPhone XR only managed to reach the figure of 13.6 million mobile phones sold. In second place in 2020 we find a Samsung terminal, the Galaxy A51 with 6.8 million units reached.

Apple iPhone 11 range. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Apple iPhone 11 range.

In similar figures Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is placed in third place, with 6.6 million and the Pro version, then with 6.1. For the fifth and sixth place Apple returns with two consecutive terminals: the iPhone XR from last year that still manages to place 4.7 million units, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4.2. For the seventh position, the Koreans return with the Galaxy A10s that touches the four million phones sold. Exactly 3.9.

The eighth place returns to the hands of Apple thanks to the iPhone 11 Pro, which reaches 3.8 million in the first quarter of 2020; and for the last two positions of this first quarter January-March, we have Samsung with two terminals: the Galaxy S20 5G and Galaxy A30s with 3.5 and 3.4 million units sold respectively.

It has to be said that, while Apple increases its presence in the Top 10 of 2020 from three to four (compared to 2019), Samsung drops from five to four and Xiaomi grows from one to two. Only Oppo does not repeat since last year it was present with its A5, which reached 5.4 million mobile phones sold. What do you think of this data?

>

More Articles Like This

TCL launches its new mobile 10 Pro with curved screen, four cameras and amazing image quality

Mobile Brian Adam -
The communications company TCL has used all its firepower for the launch of its high-end mobile phone 10 Pro in the Spanish market. The...
Read more

Xiaomi has a smart lock that does not need a key to open

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
If Steve Jobs were among us and in a keynote faced the challenge of presenting a padlock like this from Xiaomi, I would say...
Read more

Tesla accused of ‘misleading advertising’ in Germany for his autopilot, and that?

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Elon Musk spent a good part of 2019 announcing that by the end of last year I would already have a fairly operational version...
Read more

Pokémon Sword and Shield – Isle of Armor, Review: Is It Worth It?

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We complete the first part of the Expansion Pass, which offers a sufficient amount of content to demonstrate a remarkable result. Pokémon will not have...
Read more

Serie A, we start again tonight: on Sky the virtual audience thanks to Virtual Audio

Football Brian Adam -
After last weekend's recoveries, tonight Serie A starts again at full speed, with the 27th day. The championship will keep the fans company until...
Read more

These are the photos that confirm the design changes on the iPhone 12

Mobile Brian Adam -
The less time there is for the new iPhone 12 to arrive in stores, the more certainties we have around its design since...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY