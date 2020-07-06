Tech NewsHow to?Windows
Do you know where to download Windows 10 when you have lost the original DVD?

By Brian Adam
It is something that happens very frequently, and that is occasionally the body asks us to do a general erase of the computer to reinstall the operating system from scratch. In many cases, PCs have a recovery partition that performs the entire process automatically, including the installation of drivers for all components, such as the motherboard, network and sound cards, etc.

But there are users who They do not have something like this because, either they have long since erased it to gain space, or they never had it because they have a computer whose installation they did with a DVD in hand. It was the early days of Windows 10, back in 2015, when it was still normal to buy a version of Microsoft’s OS in this format for optical drives.

Better digital, right?

Over the years Those DVDs are either downgraded or simply lost and we have no option to install from scratch. The alternative, the only one, is the digital download, which some years ago was a real jungle since there was no official or original source, so we had to resort to places that were as suspicious as they were dangerous.

Choice of version and language of Windows 10.

Fortunately, Microsoft has fixed that situation in recent times and has a place to download all those ISOs that we need to reinstall the system, choosing between languages ​​and even 32 and 64-bit versions. The way to do it is very simple: you just have to open this link to choose the version of the operating system you want to download, click on the “Confirm” button and, later, repeat the operation with the language.

32 or 64-bit version of Windows 10.

You will go to the last screen that is the selection of the version of the operating system, that is, if we want the 32 or 64-bit installation, depending on the processor we have. Once chosen, the download will start, which will occupy about 4.9GB of space on your hard drive. It goes without saying that without a CD-key we will not be able to activate the installation correctly, so we advise you to check which one you have when installing it.

Finally, remember that this digital version of Windows 10 you will have to take it to a self-executing USB drive to be able to do a total installation from scratch. In case you do it from the boot drive itself, the most it will leave you is to perform a more recent installation but with a folder called WINDOWS.OLD occupying space unnecessarily.

