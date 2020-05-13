Do you know what your name would be like if Elon Musk were your father? Here you can find out

Elon Musk is regularly in the news for many reasons. For the criticism of the Government of Donald Trump on account of the management of the coronavirus and the measures of confinement, for their plans to take man to Mars, for the latest models and functions of their electric cars and, also, by the name that they have given their son.

In the last days we learned that the Australian has been a father and that They have given their stem a name that we could define as “strange”. Specifically, a kind of “Musk code” that will allow the little one to show off when they get older. Or maybe you don’t think it’s cool to have an android name? In case you don’t know, every time the CEO of Tesla calls his son to do anything, he will have to say “X Æ A-12 … for dinner!”.

A code that could have a message

The explanation for this name, according to his parents, is simple: the “X” represents an unknown variable; “Æ “is an elven variant of the initials” AI “, which comes to mean something like “artificial intelligence”; “A-12 “is the name of the model of an airplane that the couple had and the” A “would have to do with Archangel. That’s how complicated things are. With all of the above, try to make sense of it.

Anyway, I don’t think we should waste time guessing what’s going on in Elon Musk and his partner’s mind to decide that a child should be called that, so let’s make a more fun game: What would your name be like if the Australian was your father? A website is going to get you out of doubt because someone has thought that we would be curious to know.

Website that translates our name to

And we cannot tell you that it is not so, because the first thing we have done has been access it, and try how our name would look translated into “Musk code”. And as you can see from the screen that we left just above, the translation of José Luis (it was the first name we had on hand) if the CEO of Tesla was our father is “JΦSΞ LU-15”.

The truth is that the usefulness of knowing this is not fundamental to our existence, but if you are looking for a nickname to use with video games, especially online where this type of thing is fun, do not hesitate to access the website, enter your name and see how the translation is. That way you won’t have to waste time thinking about how you would like to be known in the Fortnite community, or FIFA, or Call of Duty …