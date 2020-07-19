Do you know how to use Gmail with split screen multitasking on your iPad?

It was one of the great innovations that came to the iPad in 2017, with the launch of iOS 11 and, since then, we keep dragging an update process that seems endless. And it is that unlike other functions of the operating system, for an app to take advantage of that broken screen it is necessary for its developer to update it. Which has happened with Gmail.

One of the most popular email clients It has been a few days with the update of its app for the Apple tablet in the official store, waiting for you to install it to have this multitasking available within the operating system. A function that will allow you to check email while doing something else. For example, reading Smart Life?

How do we access multitasking?

If you are used to this process of activating and deactivating multitasking with other applications, in the case of Gmail it works the same way, so you can have up to two windows open different at the same time. Now, if you have not yet taken the point to the procedure, here we will explain it to you.

Before counting the method, It is important to remember that it is advisable that the icons of the two apps that we use are in the start menu from the bottom, so you can quickly drag them to the top. If this application is with all the others, out of that place, when dragging it, the iPad will not know that what we want is to put it in multitasking mode. So open them or, if you already have them permanently placed there (like us), start the process.

Turn on Gmail multitasking on your iPad.

Now you go to Gmail and open it with a simple touch on the screen. When you have done that, swipe up with your finger at the bottom to bring up that start menu where is safari. You have to click and hold on the browser icon to drag it to one of the two ends of the tablet screen, wherever you want to place it. In our case, on the right.

Gmail already supports iPad multitasking.

You will see that the place occupied by Gmail is compressed, leaving space for Safari. Now you release so that the screen is divided into two halves that are not exactly the same in size. So now, click and hold on the vertical line that separates both workspaces to move to the left so that both windows are the same size. Voilà !, process finished.