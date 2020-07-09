Do you know how to search for photos of castles, desserts or beaches in Google Photos?

Google Photos was updated just a few days ago with one of the most in-depth work ever done by those in Mountain View. In the new iOS and Android apps many options were compressed around some tabs but, what they have been better have been the criteria to find any memory in just a few seconds.

The first big change came with the inclusion of a world map where each photograph is organized around the place where it was taken, so we can avoid going six years on the timeline until we reach that trip through Europe that we remember so much. Now, at the same time, Google has incorporated many elements of artificial intelligence to locate other types of photographs, depending on what appears in them.

Artificial intelligence to me!

Not something else, but Google stores information on its servers to teach the clumsiest artificial intelligence and turn it into a kind of Einstein, so it shouldn’t be a problem to train it to identify objects in our photos. Hence, this new Google Photos app is one of the best for finding memories quickly.

If you want to find a photo without resorting to its capture date, or its location (you don’t remember it well), you have another alternative, which relies on that algorithm of those of Mountain View, which is able to discern when a castle appears in a photo, a dessert, a beach or have been taken underwater. So let’s go to the “Search” tab to find out where all those organization criteria are.

How to find thematic photos in Google Photos.

Once on that screen, You will see a strip of miniatures that, in our case, indicate “Palaces”, “Swimming”, etc. We pull it to the left until the one we are looking for from “Castles” appears. As you can see, there is a section that indicates just that, so we touch there and we will see how, as if by magic, a whole collection of images that meet that criterion appear.

We have chosen that of castles as we could have chosen anything else because Google Photos creates as many as your algorithm imagines. In our case, we have created 20 miniatures in the “Search” tab, although if we click on “See all” that number shoots up to more than 60, including lakes, boats, field hockey, crocodiles, canoes, snorkelling, dunes, sailboats, penguins, waterfalls, lighthouses, surfing, storms, stained glass windows, etc.