Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogleHow to?
Updated:

Do you know how to search for photos of castles, desserts or beaches in Google Photos?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to remove from Google Photos the ‘memes’ you have stored in the cloud

The problem with Google Photos is that when you upload the images and videos that come to WhatsApp chats,...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A peaceful star system gives us hope for a habitable planet

A new system it has just been discovered and is only 10.7 light-years from us, this means that it...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Photos was updated just a few days ago with one of the most in-depth work ever done by those in Mountain View. In the new iOS and Android apps many options were compressed around some tabs but, what they have been better have been the criteria to find any memory in just a few seconds.

The first big change came with the inclusion of a world map where each photograph is organized around the place where it was taken, so we can avoid going six years on the timeline until we reach that trip through Europe that we remember so much. Now, at the same time, Google has incorporated many elements of artificial intelligence to locate other types of photographs, depending on what appears in them.

Artificial intelligence to me!

Not something else, but Google stores information on its servers to teach the clumsiest artificial intelligence and turn it into a kind of Einstein, so it shouldn’t be a problem to train it to identify objects in our photos. Hence, this new Google Photos app is one of the best for finding memories quickly.

If you want to find a photo without resorting to its capture date, or its location (you don’t remember it well), you have another alternative, which relies on that algorithm of those of Mountain View, which is able to discern when a castle appears in a photo, a dessert, a beach or have been taken underwater. So let’s go to the “Search” tab to find out where all those organization criteria are.

How to find thematic photos in Google Photos.

Once on that screen, You will see a strip of miniatures that, in our case, indicate “Palaces”, “Swimming”, etc. We pull it to the left until the one we are looking for from “Castles” appears. As you can see, there is a section that indicates just that, so we touch there and we will see how, as if by magic, a whole collection of images that meet that criterion appear.

We have chosen that of castles as we could have chosen anything else because Google Photos creates as many as your algorithm imagines. In our case, we have created 20 miniatures in the “Search” tab, although if we click on “See all” that number shoots up to more than 60, including lakes, boats, field hockey, crocodiles, canoes, snorkelling, dunes, sailboats, penguins, waterfalls, lighthouses, surfing, storms, stained glass windows, etc.

More Articles Like This

Thunderbolt 4 is official: Intel will no longer be exclusive, here are the details

Computing Brian Adam -
Intel has made it public new details on Thunderbolt 4, the new generation of connectivity solution. For the first time ever, Thunderbolt 4 will...
Read more

Velvet UI, the layer of the LG Velvet, arrives now at the LG V50 ThinQ and plans to land on five other mobiles

Android Brian Adam -
The LG Velvet has meant the arrival of changes to the ecosystem of the South Korean manufacturer. Fresh air and necessary to revitalize a...
Read more

Bad news: iPhone 12 with 5G will be more expensive than iPhone 11

Mobile Brian Adam -
It seems increasingly clear that the future range of iPhone 12 will be a drastic change compared to previous generations. The main one,...
Read more

Do you know how to report traffic incidents through Google Maps?

Apps Brian Adam -
Google Maps is not intended to be an inert tool, one of those that are not updated, and that is why those of Mountain...
Read more

You can now "post" comments on Instagram, do you know how to do it?

How to? Brian Adam -
The problem with timelines on social networks is that As we follow many profiles, we end up burying everything they publish daily, in such...
Read more

Tesla is going on tour this summer in Spain with its Model 3, X and S

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Roadshows are not something strange in our country and surely you have participated in one of them on occasion. There are all kinds:...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY