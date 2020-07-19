Do you know how to reposition several apps at the same time on the screen of your iPhone?

When we buy a mobile, those instructions that have always come with old calculators have no longer made sense, because its use does not have so much to do with the buttons that we touch to do what thingsAs for the operating system itself, which is the one that hides all the main functionalities.

And the trick that we bring you below is one that few users know because it does not come in any manual with the phone, unless you want to soak up the dozens of pages that companies usually publish as attached documentation of your operating systems. And few do, if not say none.

Relocate multiple apps at once

Sure on occasion you have needed to move several applications from one iOS screen to another, or to another position in it and you have resorted to the old method of going one by one. That, when there are two or three is worth, but if the thing affects ten or more, then the tedium of the whole process can be important.

To transfer several apps at the same time on the same iPhone screen, or to any other, just do the following. The first thing is hold your finger on one of those apps that you want to move. When all the ones on the screen start to dance from one side to the other, press and hold in that first application and then press with another finger (without releasing the first press), with a single touch, in all the apps that you want to move.

Relocate multiple iPhone apps at once.

As you click on the apps you will see that a stack is being created, like the one shown above, with a number inside a blue balloon, that indicates the number of applications that we have selected. Now you just have to move that block on the screen and drop it at the point where you want to reposition them. We have decided to move them within the same screen, but if you want to take them to another iOS page, you can do it without problems.

As you can see, it is a method that greatly streamlines those moments when we get mad with wanting to relocate all apps since it will take a few seconds. So forget about moving one by one apps because it will no longer be a problem to take all the games to another place, and even to a specific folder where it will be possible to store them all.