Do you know how to report traffic incidents through Google Maps?

By Brian Adam
Google Maps is not intended to be an inert tool, one of those that are not updated, and that is why those of Mountain View occasionally incorporate new ways of Users enter relevant information about any aspect of our world. It does not matter if it is a correction in the layout of a street, in the location of a business or in the traffic condition of the streets around us.

One of the latest additions is also a little plagiarism of what this great collaborative navigation app that is Waze has (After all, they also belong to Google), and it is used so that drivers can quickly and easily point out the incidents that occur on the roads. We are not talking so much about long cuts due to works, as situations that can last a few minutes, or perhaps hours, and then disappear.

We are going to report a small accident

That is why it becomes essential to know the place in the app where Google has placed this new control of incidents on the road. It is an icon that has the shape of a speech bubble (chat balloon with a “+” inside it) and that we will only have to use in the event that when driving on the road, we see an incident. Imagine that there is a small hole that has just occurred on the road we are driving, and later we see two cars on the shoulder that have had a little contact. All you have to do, without losing sight of the road, is click on that chat balloon to enter a menu where all potential situations appear that can be lived while we circulate with the car.

Report traffic incidents on Google Maps.

As you can imagine, we will choose the first icon that appears in the upper left part of the menu, which is the “Collision” icon, so that Google Maps marks it on the map. Yes, Do not think that only with our contribution the platform will be convinced. As with Waze, only the concurrence of several similar announcements by users, will make those of Mountain View believe that this is not a small joke by some funny driver, and then mark it on the map, to that it is visible to the rest of users that circulate in the same area.

Later, when another driver passes through the same area, you will receive an alert notice to ask if that incident is still active, with the cars on the shoulder. If they have left, users will once again play a decisive role in signalling that the road is free and, then, the platform will be updated, eliminating that collision that we report when passing through that place.

