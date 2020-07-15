Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle
Do you know how to quickly find all your creations in Google Photos?

By Brian Adam
Creations are one of those contents that Google Photos has had for a long time and that delights all users because it generates videos and animations automatically With the images and films that we are uploading, to which they add music and professional touch that, no matter how hard we try, it does not come out.

Now, as we fill the photo library with all our memories often, 20 or more years ago, these contents are lost and it is difficult to find them quickly and easily. Fortunately, those of Mountain View recently updated their application and all those criteria have been quite visible so we can take advantage of that advantage.

Another search criteria

The point is that After that update, the “Search” tab that we have at the bottom of the screen has become a powerful tool to find what we want, which includes those “creations” that are called on the platform and that differ from the rest of the content by the icons that appear in the upper right of each thumbnail: the little stars indicate an animation, the clapperboard which is a video-summary and three square shapes together with a collage.

How to find the creations in Google Photos.

To find all the ones we have in the cloud-stored, just go to the “Search” tab at the bottom, and then within the “Creations” section, play in the first of all, which is “All creations”. In this way, we will be able to see all those contents that we have stored for years in chronological order, in case you want to recover any specific one.

Right below you will have more options to refine that search, as is being able to go only to animations, collages or movies that Google automatically generates and that we can then choose whether to add to our cloud or not. At the end of the day, these are summaries of trips, afternoons somewhere or events that are always nice to remember in a small piece of a few seconds and with quite appropriate music.

So remember when you upload several photos at once, take a look at the suggestions made by Google Photos When creating this type of content to accept them or, otherwise, the app will think that you do not want them and over the days it will eliminate the option to create them.

