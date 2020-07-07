Do you know how to install any pack of ‘stickers’ on WhatsApp?

Surely you remember that messaging app, Japanese for more signs, that was in fashion for some time. It was called Line, and had a claim that WhatsApp at that time could not imagine having: it was the stickers, or stickers, that allowed us to fill the entire screen with the image of a huge love bear … or anything else like it.

Since then, there have been many apps that have succumbed to its power and WhatsApp, in addition, it has done so through a kind of store where we can download different packs. The problem is that if we ask now where they are and how to download them, a lot of users are going to say that “ah, but can you?”.

We will install the stickers

The case is that whether they are animated or not, The stickers are all concentrated in a kind of official store where we can download the ones we like the most. So we all go down or none go down. Hence, you should take it into account when not collapsing the part dedicated to these contents on the WhatsApp keyboard.

Install WhatsApp stickers.

To go to that kind of official store, you must click on the icon of the stickers you have in the same box where you write in the app. Once there you will see the collections you have installed and, on the right, a “+” inside a circle. Tap there to go to the store. At that time you will see all the available packs with a download indicator that, when you touch, will initiate the download to our terminal of all the stickers.

As you can see on the screens, When a package of these stickers is already on our downloaded phone, a check appears indicating it. And the truth is that, since they are not many, it will not take too long to download them all to get rid of your head to come back from time to time to see what you have available to download.

There is another way to download sticker packs, which is through a sticker that you receive in a chat. When that happens, you can leave your finger on it to bring up the secondary menu and once there, tell it to download it. Along with it, we will install the rest of the elements that are part of that package. It is faster although you depend on it reaching your device so it is almost better to go to the official store.