Do you fear a Facebook-WhatsApp merger? Here are the first tests

By Brian Adam
It was clear to everyone in 2014, when Facebook bought WhatsApp for just over $ 22 billion, that That disbursement would not be to leave things as they were, without charging for the service or making it profitable based on advertising. So it is sure that sooner rather than later we will see some kind of movement that allows Mark Zuckerberg’s to gain ground in the messaging app.

And if a few weeks ago we told you that the WhatsApp video conferences for 50 participants would take place through the famous Messenger rooms, now there is evidence that very possibly, it is this app that brings together in the future all those services that Facebook has now spread across different platforms.

Imminent merger?

The thing is that the guys at WABetaInfo, who are all day digging into the source codes and beta versions of some apps, They have found evidence that could point to Messenger as the app chosen by Facebook to integrate all the services. that the company has. And specifically as regards WhatsApp, text strings have been found in its code that refers to the messaging application.

So, “Whats” text chains have been detected, linked to all kinds of actions that sound a lot to us about the messaging app, How is it check the properties of a chat, the list of blocked contacts, group information, the changes of the members in each of those chats, or evidence of consultation to the profile photo and the name of the user.

The only sense of doing something like that would be that Facebook is going to allow us to chat from Messenger with a WhatsApp contact without going through the official application so that both platforms work together and incoordination. This could make sense since soon, Mark Zuckerberg’s will launch the possibility of using the messaging app on other devices outside of our smartphone, which these changes at a technical level could already allow this virtual integration with part of the native ecosystem From Facebook.

Be that as it may, It is time to prepare for great changes within the universe of Facebook apps and services since this dispersion of the billions of users they have only served to let potential income escape for multiple concepts. And when you talk about those things … everything else comes to the background. Or not?

