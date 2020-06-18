Tech NewsMobile
Updated:

Do not look any further! The best gift for dad is the new LG K Series

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

iPhone Xs Max among the offers of the day of Unieuro: 590 Euro discount!

iPhone Xs Max returns among the offers of the day of Unieuro. The top of the range 2018 Apple...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Kerry ‘free’ from Covid-19 at 28 days with no new cases of coronavirus

A new case has not been detected in County Kerry in the last 28 days, which is twice the...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi drops when we can have the Mi Smart Band 5

In the case of this new Xiaomi smart band, events are precipitating because, after an official presentation, it usually...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

US threatens North Korea

Pyongyang: Responding to the State Department's regret over North-South relations, North Korea has threatened to "restrain its tongue" and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Surprise dad in his day with the technology and design that LG has put in his new K Series: LG K51s, LG K41s and LG K61. Here we share its qualities.

The Best Gift For Dad Is The New Lg K Series
The Best Gift For Dad Is The New Lg K Series

Make this Father’s Day unique and special for your dad, giving him the most incredible gift imaginable. For this, we propose a new smartphone from the LG K series, which have high technology and incredible design, all with a Penta camera.

You can choose between LG K51s, LG K41s and LG K61, which are already available in Telcel Online Store, to acquire them with the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones. Surely some of them will become the best gift to celebrate that special man who for years has cared for you and loved you. If you want to convince yourself even more of it, here we share each of its qualities so that you make the best choice.

LG K61

Thanks to LG K61 Your dad will have a whole world of possibilities with the qualities he has, from his 128 GB internal memory, to his Penta Camera with four 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 megapixel rear cameras with a macro, wide-angle and depth lens, They work together to get the best family photos in a professional way and a 16MP front camera for the best selfies.

Among its other features is its 6.53-inch screen and an Android 9.0 Pie operating system. A smartphone that you can choose between grey or white.

LG K51s

For LG there are no limits, that is why this model has the Penta Camera with four incredible 32 + 5 + 2 + 2 megapixel rear cameras with Artificial Intelligence for your dad to achieve amazing photos thanks to its macro, wide-angle and depth, not to mention that it has a 13MP front camera for you to take the best selfies together. It also has a 6.55-inch HD + screen, which offers an unmatched level of detail.

On the other hand, the LG K51s It has an Android 9.0 Pie operating system and a powerful 4000 mAh battery that will allow you to use it all day. A smartphone that you can buy in red or gray, depending on which is your favourite.

LG K41s

With the LG K41s Your dad will enjoy an extended view thanks to its 6.55-inch wide screen, so you can watch your favorite movies and videos, which are complemented by the DTS: X 3D audio technology that it also has.

In addition, it has a great photographic equipment with Penta Camera that consists of four rear cameras with Artificial Intelligence of 13 + 5 + 2 + 2 megapixels, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera, to take extraordinary selfies, worthy of sharing on social networks .


The best thing of all is that the good news does not end here, since Telcel has a surprise for you, because through a dynamic that will begin next Thursday the 18th and culminate on June 28 in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Hidalgo and Morelos, you can be participating to win one of these three smartphones LG Series K.

Keep an eye out for Hello Telcel and the Telcel social networks. Don’t miss the opportunity to spoil Dad!

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi is preparing 'Lite' and 'Pro' versions of its Mi Smart Band 5

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
A week ago we were about to meet the new generation of the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band and almost all the Chinese fans...
Read more

This tool manages to reconstruct pixelated faces with surprising quality

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Pixelating a person's face to protect their privacy has been a common practice for many years. However, it may no longer be...
Read more

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

Apps Brian Adam -
With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and over again. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is a very...
Read more

eBay: the Google Home virtual assistant is in super discount!

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Super discount offered today by an EU eBay retailer, which allows you to buy Google Home, the virtual assistant based on Google Assistant, at...
Read more

Sky denies the launch of a mobile offer, Ibarra: "it is not in our plans"

Tech News Brian Adam -
At the end of the presentation of Sky WiFi, the CEO of Sky, Maximo Ibarra, answered questions from those present on the future strategy...
Read more

Sending money to your contacts and paying for services has never been easier

Apps Brian Adam -
So you can transfer money by WhatsApp. * Photo: Writing If your cell phone does not have too much memory, we understand that you do...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY