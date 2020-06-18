Do not look any further! The best gift for dad is the new LG K Series

Surprise dad in his day with the technology and design that LG has put in his new K Series: LG K51s, LG K41s and LG K61. Here we share its qualities.

Make this Father’s Day unique and special for your dad, giving him the most incredible gift imaginable. For this, we propose a new smartphone from the LG K series, which have high technology and incredible design, all with a Penta camera.

You can choose between LG K51s, LG K41s and LG K61, which are already available in Telcel Online Store, to acquire them with the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones. Surely some of them will become the best gift to celebrate that special man who for years has cared for you and loved you. If you want to convince yourself even more of it, here we share each of its qualities so that you make the best choice.

LG K61

Thanks to LG K61 Your dad will have a whole world of possibilities with the qualities he has, from his 128 GB internal memory, to his Penta Camera with four 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 megapixel rear cameras with a macro, wide-angle and depth lens, They work together to get the best family photos in a professional way and a 16MP front camera for the best selfies.

Among its other features is its 6.53-inch screen and an Android 9.0 Pie operating system. A smartphone that you can choose between grey or white.

LG K51s

For LG there are no limits, that is why this model has the Penta Camera with four incredible 32 + 5 + 2 + 2 megapixel rear cameras with Artificial Intelligence for your dad to achieve amazing photos thanks to its macro, wide-angle and depth, not to mention that it has a 13MP front camera for you to take the best selfies together. It also has a 6.55-inch HD + screen, which offers an unmatched level of detail.

On the other hand, the LG K51s It has an Android 9.0 Pie operating system and a powerful 4000 mAh battery that will allow you to use it all day. A smartphone that you can buy in red or gray, depending on which is your favourite.

LG K41s

With the LG K41s Your dad will enjoy an extended view thanks to its 6.55-inch wide screen, so you can watch your favorite movies and videos, which are complemented by the DTS: X 3D audio technology that it also has.

In addition, it has a great photographic equipment with Penta Camera that consists of four rear cameras with Artificial Intelligence of 13 + 5 + 2 + 2 megapixels, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera, to take extraordinary selfies, worthy of sharing on social networks .



The best thing of all is that the good news does not end here, since Telcel has a surprise for you, because through a dynamic that will begin next Thursday the 18th and culminate on June 28 in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Hidalgo and Morelos, you can be participating to win one of these three smartphones LG Series K.

Keep an eye out for Hello Telcel and the Telcel social networks. Don’t miss the opportunity to spoil Dad!