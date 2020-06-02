Do dozens of apps appear to update on your iPhone? This is happening

They have spread like a Poltergeist but this is how these strange phenomena occur that occasionally plague our Apple smartphones. That it is not well known for what reason, what used to work stops working until everything returns to its being. Although with the latest iOS update, 13.5, it is possible that something broke.

The fact is that in recent days, thousands of users have reported on forums and social networks that, Suddenly, a huge number of updates have appeared in the App Store on your phone of apps that had already been installed in the last few days. That is, that applications that should already be up to date not only are not, but are again available to update.

WhatsApp, Facebook, Netflix …

Do not think that it is a few and that’s it. Not at all, there are almost all the important ones or, at least, those that we all use every day a few times. For example WhatsApp, or Facebook, Instagram, Netflix, Spotify, Chrome, Zoom, some banks, all of the Amazon that we have installed (from Kindle to Music or Photos), YouTube, the Google office suite, Duo, some of Microsoft, Drive, … are any missing?

Updates to the App Store.

The most suspicious thing is that, at least in our case, the update settings of these apps are automatic, that is, that at certain hours of the dawn, the phone should start alone with the update process, making it even more suspicious. Tell you that, obviously, this is an error in the App Store, although quite possibly the problem is not in all those versions that you have pending to install, but in recent days.

According to some media, this relaunch of multiple apps updates has to do with a problem in the certificates that could have been installed in those previous updates, so that to restore them correctly, we will have to go back down and install all these applications that appear as earrings. Yes, in some cases, users have reported an error message that it came to say that “this application was no longer available” and that they should buy them again, that is, uninstall the one on the phone and download it again.

Be that as it may, Apple has not officially commented at this time on what could be the problem of this error and why, although for now, telling the mobile to update them all should suffice. If you have trouble getting one to work, uninstall it and download it again from the store. It will be the quickest and easiest.