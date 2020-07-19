ScienceTech News
DL Simplifications: the mayors will no longer be able to oppose 5G

By Brian Adam
DL Simplifications: the mayors will no longer be able to oppose 5G

News in the Government simplification decree, which was published in the Official Gazette after approval by Parliament. An amendment, in fact, made it waste paper the ordinances of 500 mayors who opposed the installation of the 5g antennas.

The standard replaces article 8 of law number 36 of 22 February 2001, and reads as follows:

Municipalities can adopt a regulation to ensure the correct urban and territorial settlement of the plants and minimize the exposure of the population to electromagnetic fields with reference to sensitive sites identified in a specific way, with the exclusion of the possibility of introducing limitations on the location in generalized areas of the territory of radio base stations for electronic communications networks of any type and, in any case, to affect, even indirectly or through contingent and urgent measures, the limits of exposure to electric, magnetic and electromagnetic fields, the attention values ​​and the quality objectives, reserved to the State pursuant to the article“.

In fact, the first citizens will no longer be able to block 5G in the cities. The choice was made after a few days ago in the hearing in the Chamber, the Commission again stressed that the new generation network does not involve any type of risk to human health. A few days ago the mayor of Reggio Calabria had blocked 5G for “protect citizens’ health“.

In the midst of a pandemic on the web, a lot of fake news spread about the alleged link between 5G and Coronavirus, which have been branded as “garbage” by the scientific community.

