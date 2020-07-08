DL Semplificazioni, Conte: "A great plan for broadband is coming"

The Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, during the press conference held at Palazzo Chigi, to present the DL Simplifications, announced that the government is working on a “big broadband project” which will be announced shortly.

The Premier specifically noted that the theme “it was at the centre of the reflections of the national consultation of Villa Pamphilj“, but did not disclose many details about it.

However, it is undeniable that the topic should be addressed as it is the coverage plan provided by the BUL project did not go as hoped and TIM’s photograph from last year is emblematic: about one municipality in a thousand is covered (although probably this figure has improved). TO

Recently to be finished on the grill is Open Fiber, which has been severely attacked by the founder of the 5 Star Movement, Beppe Grillo, who on the official blog of the party that makes up the current majority of government defined “a failure“the company controlled by Enel and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Dello Stato. The widespread opinion is that the only way to unblock the works is through the union of the infrastructure between TIM and Open Fiber, but the two companies apparently are ready to challenge each other in court to the sound of complaints.