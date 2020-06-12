Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Dissolution of permafrost in Russia is responsible for fuel spillage

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Amazon: 31% discount on a 1 terabyte Samsung internal SSD

Amazon's new offering on an SSD. After the discount on the SSD Crucial of a few days ago, today...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

These are the new Telegram updates that WhatsApp does not have

The second most famous instant messaging app, Telegram, has released its new updates, with which it wants to compete...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will arrive this year with four different models

There was a time that everyone will remember, in which companies were able to shield themselves to avoid leaks...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Melting permafrost in Russia is responsible for the discharge of fuel

In Russia, precisely in Siberia, an unprecedented fuel spill occurred: 20,000 tons. The cause? According to country officials, it was blamed for melting permafrost, and have ordered an infrastructure review in vulnerable areas. After the incident was a state of emergency was declared.

Three criminal investigations have been launched and the Russian Attorney General’s office has stated that preliminary results indicate as a reason for the disaster the land subsidence. “To prevent a similar situation on particularly dangerous structures on territories prone to melting permafrost “, the attorney general has “ordered a complete overhaul of these items“.

Other factors may be at stake. For example, according to the WWF expert, Alexei Knizhnikov, the accident would not have occurred if the company behind the incident had followed the rules. Russian laws, in fact, state that there should be a containment structure around any fuel tank, so as to stem any spills.

Vladimir Potanin, head of Norilsk Nickel – the company responsible for the accident – has estimated that the operations would cost around 10 billion rubles (146 million US dollars). “We will spend everything we need,” says Potanin.”We will bring the ecosystem back to normal“According to environmentalists, the spill was the worst accident of its kind in the Arctic region and the second-worst in modern Russian history.

More Articles Like This

Isaac Newton wrote a "remedy" to cure the plague: it included toad vomiting

Top Stories Brian Adam -
In recent months we have witnessed somewhat unfounded news to cure Covid-19, from wrong suggestions to real hoaxes. One of these, long ago, was...
Read more

Fear of corona virus: Americans start gargling with bleach

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
Washington: Some Americans are so frightened by the Coronavirus epidemic that they have started sniffing and even gargling the toxic bleach used to clean...
Read more

The power of nature: the video of a 610-meter landslide that wiped out 8 houses

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Nature can be really terrible and ruthless at times. In Norway, in fact, a landslide 610 meters wide swept eight houses in the ocean....
Read more

Biotechnology company plans to release genetically modified mosquitoes

Science Brian Adam -
In an attempt to stop the spread of diseases like dengue and Zika, a biotechnology company called Oxitec plans to release millions of genetically...
Read more

The melting of permafrost could release ancient viruses, bacteria and CO2

Science Brian Adam -
The permafrost is found mainly in the northern hemisphere, where it covers about a quarter of the exposed earth and is thousands of years...
Read more

Not all of the Great Wall of China was built to keep the invaders away

Top Stories Brian Adam -
The Great Wall of China is one of the seven wonders of the modern world. 8.850 kilometers long, with an overall development of 21.196...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Samsung Display could supply panels for Galaxy S21, discarded BOE

In April, we came across a report from South Korea stating that Samsung would equip the new Galaxy S21...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Sony finally unveils the design of its new PlayStation 5, and there are surprises

Brian Adam -
It is the generation that has been presented with less time in recent decades since, with its sights set on going on sale...
Read more
Latest news

Fulbright Awards given to five people to teach Irish in the United States

Brian Adam -
Minister of State Ciarán Cannon announced the awards for 2020-21 as part of a special online celebration today. Five Irish people are today awarded Fulbright...
Read more
Car Tech

A company sells ‘packs’ that add up to 150HP to the Tesla Model 3 (video)

Brian Adam -
We all know that Tesla updates its cars from time to time to allow us to gain a few extra horsepowers for those times...
Read more
Computing

The new iPad Air and iPad Mini are going to change many things, do you know which ones?

Brian Adam -
With the launch of the "Pro" range it seems that the main model of the category, the iPad, is a little overshadowed and...
Read more
Latest news

Mothercare stores in Ireland to close permanently

Brian Adam -
Children's goods company Mothercare has announced it is closing its stores nationwide permanently after losing a lot of money as a result of the...
Read more
Top Stories

Dissolution of permafrost in Russia is responsible for fuel spillage

Brian Adam -
In Russia, precisely in Siberia, an unprecedented fuel spill occurred: 20,000 tons. The cause? According to country officials, it was blamed for melting permafrost, and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: