Dissolution of permafrost in Russia is responsible for fuel spillage

In Russia, precisely in Siberia, an unprecedented fuel spill occurred: 20,000 tons. The cause? According to country officials, it was blamed for melting permafrost, and have ordered an infrastructure review in vulnerable areas. After the incident was a state of emergency was declared.

Three criminal investigations have been launched and the Russian Attorney General’s office has stated that preliminary results indicate as a reason for the disaster the land subsidence. “To prevent a similar situation on particularly dangerous structures on territories prone to melting permafrost “, the attorney general has “ordered a complete overhaul of these items“.

Other factors may be at stake. For example, according to the WWF expert, Alexei Knizhnikov, the accident would not have occurred if the company behind the incident had followed the rules. Russian laws, in fact, state that there should be a containment structure around any fuel tank, so as to stem any spills.

Vladimir Potanin, head of Norilsk Nickel – the company responsible for the accident – has estimated that the operations would cost around 10 billion rubles (146 million US dollars). “We will spend everything we need,” says Potanin.”We will bring the ecosystem back to normal“According to environmentalists, the spill was the worst accident of its kind in the Arctic region and the second-worst in modern Russian history.