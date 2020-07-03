Dispute over translation of Welsh placenames to be debated in parliament

Over 16,000 people have signed a petition to translate Welsh placenames into English

The case of Welsh placenames in the Welsh parliament will be discussed and a petition that thousands of people will not translate placenames into English.

The petition states that the translation is gradually destroying the Welsh heritage and that placenames and house names should be retained in the country's native language.

A petition must receive 5,000 signatures before it is presented to the Welsh Parliament, the Welsh Parliament, but this petition has been well supported by the public and signed by over 16,000 people.

It is thought that there is a habit of translating Welsh placenames that English speakers struggle with.

Huw Edwards, a well-known BBC newsreader, was one of those who spread the news saying that some of the translations made from Welsh into English were utterly ugly.

Chris Bryant MP, a Labor Party member for the Rhondda area of ​​south Wales, felt that Edwards should not share his opinion on the matter but the journalist said he was standing up for their – cultural heritage.