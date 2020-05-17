The dispute over election planning between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has escalated.

This is said to have damaged the talks to form a government.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is to discuss the dispute with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

It will now be 100 days tomorrow since the General Election was held, which looks like it will be yet another time to see a new government.

Earlier today Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes said that it is vital that a new Government be established without delay to tackle the country's problems.

Discussions on this will continue tomorrow between FF / FG and the Green Party.

The Dáil is to sit on Wednesdays and Thursdays next.