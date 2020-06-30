Disney + sees normalcy: the quality of streaming in Europe has been restored

Disney + is slowly restoring streaming quality following the reduction requested by the EU for Coronavirus. To report the news is Forbes, according to which the Mickey Mouse platform is gradually approaching full operability.

From today, Monday 29 June 2020, UK subscribers are expected to be able to see images in HD, 4K and HDR at full quality to, which had been offered before the lockdown in March.

Another interesting aspect is that on compatible TVs or audio systems, it will be possible to enjoy Dolby Atmos again, to obtain an ultra-immersive sound performance, obviously were supported.

A similar move was also made by Netflix last month, when it began to restore the streaming speed of 4K content to 15.25 Mbps in Germany, compared to the previous 7.62 Mbps.

During the quarantine for Covid19, all platforms took such measures, at the request of European Commissioner Therry Breton who had urged streaming services to limit bandwidth consumption to avoid congestion or, worse, the collapse of the network. In fact, the Internet has proved to be a very important tool both for distance learning and especially for smart working.

It is not clear whether the restoration of Disney + limitations also affects Italy or not.