Disney Disenchanted Greystones: Take a look inside as Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams begin filming today

Greystones has turned into a fairy tale when Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams begin filming today at Disney’s Disenchanted.

Two-day filming of the long-awaited 2007 film and sequel to Enchanted began Tuesday morning in the Burnaby area.

Horses, carriages and donkeys appeared in the flower-covered cabin scene along with the cast and crew.

Erskine Avenue is said to be very lively with the excitement of the horses that have taken over Portland Road.

Makeup artist Beth Teehan posted a video of the magical-looking ensemble on Monday at Greystones in Tiktok with the caption ‘Disenchanted Castle.’

The video has been viewed almost 10,000 times on Tiktok alone and has since been shared across different media platforms.

Beth told Dublin Live: “There is definitely a lot of buzz around Greystones right now, especially where I live.

“Amy Adams showed up today and waved out the window. I can’t even explain it, it’s crazy.

Disenchanted photos of Paul Byrne

View gallery

“There are people dressed in crazy costumes, it is something everyday and there are horses and carriages, they are really magnificent, it is a fairy tale.

Another Wicklow woman, Lisa Hempenstall, said: “It’s something different, away from COVID. There is some excitement in the area.

“It looks like a Disney scene, they rebuilt the house. He’s at the Burnaby at Greystones and he’s been completely transformed.

“They’re actually filming today, he’s completely cornered. There are horses and carts, old carts, many extras began to arrive ”.

The first film in the Enchanted franchise was released in 2007 and was nominated for three Oscars.

The story centers on the story of Princess Giselle, who was banished from her magical animated land to the rough streets of Manhattan, New York.







(Image: @ecoanniepooh)



Amy Adams will return to the role of Giselle, the American actress and film producer known for her comedic and dramatic roles and has appeared three times in the annual rankings of the highest paid actresses in the world.







(Image: @ecoanniepooh)



Grey's Anatomy's Patrick Dempsey will star alongside Adams once again as Robert Philip, a cynical Manhattan divorce attorney who didn't believe in true love until he met the princess.







(Image: @ecoanniepooh)



The town is being transformed for filming, which will run through August at various locations, including Dundalk, Dublin City, and the RDS.

A town hall in Enniskerry is also being built for the film.

