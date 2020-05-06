Disney + at 54.5 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix still far away

On the Italian night Disney announced that the Disney + streaming platform has reached 54.5 million subscribers, showing a slight slowdown in growth over the past month. The figure in fact refers to May 4th, and marks a minimal increase compared to April 8th when it had announced 50 million.

To make a comparison, on March 28 it had announced 33.5 million subscriptions, while at the end of December this figure had stopped at 26.5 million subscribers. By early February, however, it had reached 28 million subscribers.

Disney also revealed that it has seen usage growth, probably due to the quarantine that has confined billions of people worldwide. Streaming platforms for many were a lifeline during the lockdown, as well as a way to entertain the children and young people who stayed behind.

Previously Disney had expected between 60 and 90 million Disney subscribers by the end of the 2024 fiscal year, but this number will probably be widely exceeded even in advance, given the rhythm recorded in the first months of availability.

However, the gap with Netflix is ​​still important: Reed Hastings’ service has announced 182.9 million subscribers, and is launched towards 200 million.

Following the announcement of the financial results, Disney shares lost almost 3% on the stock exchange.