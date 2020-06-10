Disintegration Review: FPS and strategy in Halo's new daddy game

Announced last July in conjunction with the annual E3 appointment, Disintegration it is the first work of V1 Interactive, a team founded by industry veteran Marcus Lehto, one of the fathers of the legendary Master Chief. This is a project that aims to mix the fun and strategic styles of fps in real time to offer the public a fresh and compelling experience, modeled to effectively support a narrative universe that, in the team's intentions, should lay the foundations of a series in the making. However, great responsibilities stem from great ambitions, and unfortunately Disintegration cannot fully bear the weight of its potential.

The dark side of post-humanism

Disintegration opens in the dark embrace of a frightening dystopia, painted as the extreme consequence of a painfully familiar present, of a self-destructive path destined to bring humanity to face the worst of threats: extinction.

placed 150 years in the future, the world modeled by V1 Interactive is what remains of our Earth after decades of tragedies on a planetary scale, so terrible as to jeopardize the survival of mankind: how the vanguards of the apocalypse, pandemics, wars, climatic upheavals and famines have put every nation on their knees and sides, pushing the survivors to accept an extreme solution.

Developed by the corporate giant Sang Froid, Integration technology aimed to prevent the annihilation of our species thanks the use of highly advanced mechanical bodies, designed to welcome and safeguard the brain pending better times, the moment when nature would find a new balance. The new hope ignited by transhumanism, however, marked the first step on an even darker path, when some fanatics began to take sides openly, and violently, against the idea of ​​a return to origins, starting an indoctrination campaign on a large scale ladder.

Over time, these fervent post-humanists began to impose their vision with unyielding ferocity, rallying the Naturals remained (men and women who had decided not to abandon their bodies) to place them in front of an atrocious crossroads: Integration or death. The extremists then became the Rayonne, an implacable legion now determined to purge the planet of all traces of biological life. In the role of Romer Shoal, a former heavy-duty pilot with a mysterious past, we will therefore be called upon to lead a handful of rebels to thwart the cruel plans of Black Shuck, the commander of the Rayonne forces in North America, with the aim of giving humanity a second chance. Although not particularly original, the frame carved by the Marcus Lehto team does not fail to stimulate interest thanks to the merits of a fascinating imagination, rooted among the links of a post-sci-fi apocalypse that seems to want to deal with very thick themes, such as the moral limits of technology, the thousand nuances of the concept of "humanity", and obviously the dramatic effects of a reckless exploitation of natural resources .

It is a pity that, in practice, the campaign rarely releases itself from its role as "pretext for action", proposing an undertone adventure, marked by 12 missions (for a total of 10 hours around) who struggle to trigger a real involvement in the events narrated. This with the complicity of a rather superficial characterization of the game world and its characters, which fail to reinvigorate the personality of the production, reducing everything to a canon "good versus bad" in sci-fi sauce.

Fortunately there are significant exceptions, brighter dialogues and sequences capable of temporarily raising the balance of the narrative, but unfortunately it is flicker isolated which do not alter the overall quality of the campaign much, which also culminates in a somewhat anti-climatic finish. Even the definition of the protagonist appears rather bland, of little impact, and its evolution over the course of the story is sometimes forced, as if some mosaic were missing from the mosaic of history.

It comes to think that the development team has not been able to manage its ambitions in the best way, and that the distribution of the production commitment on two different fronts (single player and multiplayer) has somehow forced V1 Interactive to accept some compromises too. Lacks that unfortunately end up affecting the final value of a project born from an absolutely intriguing concept, a mix of genres that gives life to a gameplay that is in many ways unique.

An effective hybridization

Net of its shortcomings, the single player mode of Disintegration shows from the very first moment the merits of a well thought out playful recipe, which effectively mixes shooting and real-time strategy to offer the public a stimulating and multifaceted experience, characterized by a compassed rhythm (the gravicycle is decidedly slow, sometimes too much) but still intense at the right point.

Driving our floating vehicle, equipped with a main and a secondary weapon, we will therefore have to drive on the field a maximum of four units, using their skills and our paraphernalia to get the better of enemies. To defeat the fierce and numerically superior Rayonne ranks, we will be called to adapt promptly to the conditions of any battle, managing our priorities best based on the characteristics of the battlefield and the assortment of the opposing phalanges, evaluating which targets to assign to the ground forces, which to face directly and when instead to face united.

Mechanized furyTo thicken the strategic profile of the production we find a good structural management of the battlefield, full of destructible covers (the game offers a good physical model) and elements to be exploited tactically, such as for example reserves of nanites that activate a healing field for a time limited. Using these resources at the right time, as well as carefully choosing when to break down elite units (which trigger a similar effect), is a key element to maximizing our combat efficiency. Having said that, however, it is impossible not to notice the presence of situations in which the level of challenge of the game (generally balanced and rewarding) suffers annoying surges. Moments in which the difficulty becomes almost artificial, so as to force players to repeat the same section several times, highlighting the roughness of a somewhat ungenerous checkpoint system, which, among other things, does not allow you to save progress during a mission if you should decide to stop it before its natural conclusion.

If, for example, the destruction of flying enemies will almost always be an assignment of our competence, sometimes we will have to temporarily abandon our men to dedicate ourselves the elimination of some solitary sniper or to suppress fire on incoming reinforcements, then reuniting with the rest of the squad to quickly tear apart armored units or massive war machines. In this regard, the control system of the comrades in arms turns out as intuitive as effective (both with the pad and with the mouse and keyboard): with the simple press of a button we can in fact direct the allies towards particular objectives, areas or points of interest (those framed in the viewfinder), and equally easily we will be able to cancel an order or activate the special equipment of our soldiers. Depending on the assortment of Romer's team, we will be able to count on up to four different area "skills", which will prove more or less effective depending on the specifics of the opponents, and which we can exploit to create devastating synergies.

Using the stun grenade, for example, we will guarantee a window of opportunity to inflict additional damage and thus optimize the effects of an artillery attack; likewise, a slowdown field will allow us to maximize the damage inflicted by the telluric attack of the most powerful member of the Outlaws.

Except for some occasional uncertainty of the artificial intelligence that animates the companions (generally able to manage independently coverages and assaults), we can confirm that the hybrid formula developed by V1 Interactive is solid and supported by an intuitive and functional movement system, although not all components of the package appear equally in focus. Among the less brilliant aspects of the gameplay we find in fact a shooting system characterized by a rather modest feedback, which does not do justice to the heavy arsenal of the gravicycles and to the impact strength of the different weapons, some of which surprisingly ineffective.

In this regard, we honestly struggle to digest the choice not to allow the user to customize their equipment before each mission: the opportunity to select the loadout between different mouths, healing tools, fighters and heavy-duty would have greatly expanded the variety of Disintegration's gameplay, giving players greater freedom of approach.

All the more so when you consider that your own the general variety represents one of the least convincing elements of the Disintegration offer, which within a handful of missions tends to show a certain basic repetitiveness. The secondary challenges of each assignment (also repeated cyclically) do not affect the diversity of the experience that much, and the only other variation on the theme is represented by the search for hidden deposits of resources around the maps (generally very contained and linear), useful to accelerate the progression of the protagonist and his fellow soldiers.

The advancement system requires you to accumulate debris by looting stocks and tearing apart the enemies, to level up and access bonuses (life, regeneration, damage, recharge of skills, etc.) that can be unlocked by spending the chips conquered in battle or gleaned during the exploration. Again we talk about dynamics that do not fully satisfy, above all because they fail to underline in a marked way the peculiarities of the different supporting actors, tied to substantially overlapping growth patterns. Disintegration therefore offers a playful sector that thrives on ups and downs, a consideration that we can easily extend to the multiplayer sector.

Quantity versus quality

On the multiplayer side, the title of V1 Interactive offers 5v5 battles in three different modes, which bring players to battle in a total of 6 different scenarios, characterized by a discrete structural variety.

Speaking of the methods, it is for all intents and purposes the reworking of models already known to the public: Zone control, as the name suggests, requires users to keep control over several hot areas of the map for as long as possible; Collection it is essentially a confirmed kill deathmatch, where you can also score points by destroying ground troops; Recovery instead it is a revision – in two rounds – of the classic "catch the flag", which challenges attacking players to bring back up to three energy cores to the base, overcoming the defenders' resistance.

Although the diversification of the classes available to the contenders (there are nine of them, each with different weapons, units and values ​​of resistance, speed and attack strength) proves to be quite intriguing at first, it soon collides with a general balance still problematic, which leads some archetypes to stand out clearly over all the others (the Lost Ronin, for example, are almost unstoppable).

There is also a certain dissonance with respect to the basic concept of the title, given that the use of infantry becomes an almost totally secondary factor, all the more considering the accelerated rhythms of the gameplay, which, among other things, do not agree perfectly with the gravity system. Therefore, in the multiplayer experience of Disintegration it is missing part of the play's playful identity, which thus risks not finding its own space in the panorama – increasingly crowded – of online titles. Although the competitive sector of the game still manages to offer moments of quality, there is also the risk that the lack of a proper progression system will end up further reducing the long-term attractiveness of the production.

We also noticed some problems on the netcode front (unusually high ping, lag problems and rather long matchmaking times), but it could be a defect related to the pre-launch context. More generally, the technical side of Disintegration clearly shows the limits of a project carried out with limited resources, and by a team with an equally contained workforce. Polygonal modeling, texturing, animations and effects thus become the building blocks of a clearly dated graphic sector, which is also forced to deal with an artistic direction that is not particularly inspired, which translates into sometimes too generic aesthetics.

On the other hand, the sound sector is good, especially as regards the effects, while dubbing shows strong qualitative fluctuations (and a lip-sync to be reviewed). Nothing to complain about the optimization of the title, which also performs well in 4K and with all the settings at maximum. Ultimately, therefore, the salient aspects of Disintegration outline a production full of potential and based on a brilliant concept, which however struggles to demonstrate its strengths due to questionable design choices and, in all probability, a strong imbalance between the ambitions and limitations of the team led by Marcus Lehto.