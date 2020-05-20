Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Discussions on the Irish language 'progressed' in established government talks

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel’s covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. The mayor of Choluteca...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There was little disagreement between the parties when this morning the established government talks discussed the Irish language case although no agreement was reached on appointing a senior minister for the Gaeltacht.

Discussions on the Irish language 'progressed' in established government talks

Report.ie understands that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are satisfied that their discussions on the Irish language and the Gaeltacht were well advanced in the talks about establishing a government in Leinster House this morning.

It is understood that there was little disagreement between the parties as regards the language situation during the meeting this morning.

It is understood that all three parties have indicated that they would be willing to provide additional support for the promotion of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht, but did not discuss how much funding would be made available.

Issues of possible "compromise" were discussed and there was no funding talk at all during the meeting.

It is understood that all parties supported the demand to strengthen the language bill published last year to amend the Official Languages ​​Act.

Also discussed this morning was the longstanding demand of Conradh na Gaeilge and others to have a senior minister for the Gaeltacht in Government.

Report.ie understands that no compromise was reached between the parties on this issue.

Two parties seeking to appoint a senior minister in the next government with primary responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language and one not.

However, it is understood that there was no "strong disagreement" on any issue.

With regard to the issue of investment in the Irish language and the Gaeltacht and the budgets of organizations such as Údarás na Gaeltachta and Foras na Gaeilge, it is understood that it is not intended to discuss such data until the priorities of all parties have been set and considered. in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is encouraging for the language community that the issue of the Irish language was being discussed by the parties in the talks today as it has been little referenced to date in the documents published as part of the attempt to form a new government.

It is also expected that it is an advantage that Fianna Fáil's deputy and Irish spokesperson Dara Calleary and the deputy leader of the Green Party, Catherine Martin, who has shown strong support in the Dáil for Irish, the Gaeltacht and for rights, have a central role in the talks language.

It is expected that the strength of any draft government program for the Irish language will depend greatly on the strength of the position that Calleary and Martin will take on their behalf in the talks.

There seems to be some doubt as to whether or not the Gaeltacht will have a senior minister in the next government if the current talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party are successful.

Sinn Féin was the only party that promised in their election manifesto that they would appoint a Senior Minister with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

It has been almost a decade since there was a senior minister and a full member of government with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

This was no surprise since Pat Carey was Fianna Fáil's Gaeltacht minister before the 2011 election. Since then, Fine Gael has appointed three junior ministers to deal with Irish and Gaeltacht affairs, Dinny McGinley, Joe McHugh and Seán Kyne.

The appointment of Joe McHugh as minister of state for the Gaeltacht in 2014 caused considerable controversy because he was not fluent in the language.

More Articles Like This

US Lower House approves $ 3 trillion bailout package

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The package includes nearly a trillion dollars destined for state and local governments. By Xinhua The United States House of Representatives approved a $ 3...
Read more

President of Airbus urges to reopen borders in Europe and restart flights

Economy Brian Adam - 0
With the sanitary measures put in place at airports and airplanes, “we are ready. By AFP Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury urged on Tuesday to...
Read more

Many pubs intend to reopen as restaurants

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
44% of pubs in Dublin intend to open as restaurants on June 29th. This is according to a survey of 750 pubs by the Licensed...
Read more

'It's time to think about opening Irish schools again' – WHO Covid-19 delegate

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Dr David Nabarro says he would be surprised if the Irish government didn't 'think' about opening the schools soon, but says NPHET would be...
Read more

"There will be no international border on the Mediterranean"

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
A document published today by the British Government states that Britain and the North will not have an "international border" on the Mediterranean as...
Read more

9% increase in complaints to the Ombudsman

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The number of complaints made to the Office of the Ombudsman increased by 9% last year. 3,664 complaints made, the highest number since 2010. The...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Discussions on the Irish language 'progressed' in established government talks

There was little disagreement between the parties when this morning the established government talks discussed the Irish language case...
Read more
Corona Virus

US Lower House approves $ 3 trillion bailout package

Brian Adam - 0
The package includes nearly a trillion dollars destined for state and local governments. By Xinhua The United States House of Representatives approved a $ 3...
Read more
Economy

President of Airbus urges to reopen borders in Europe and restart flights

Brian Adam - 0
With the sanitary measures put in place at airports and airplanes, “we are ready. By AFP Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury urged on Tuesday to...
Read more
Latest news

Many pubs intend to reopen as restaurants

Brian Adam - 0
44% of pubs in Dublin intend to open as restaurants on June 29th. This is according to a survey of 750 pubs by the Licensed...
Read more
Latest news

'It's time to think about opening Irish schools again' – WHO Covid-19 delegate

Brian Adam - 0
Dr David Nabarro says he would be surprised if the Irish government didn't 'think' about opening the schools soon, but says NPHET would be...
Read more
Latest news

"There will be no international border on the Mediterranean"

Brian Adam - 0
A document published today by the British Government states that Britain and the North will not have an "international border" on the Mediterranean as...
Read more
Latest news

9% increase in complaints to the Ombudsman

Brian Adam - 0
The number of complaints made to the Office of the Ombudsman increased by 9% last year. 3,664 complaints made, the highest number since 2010. The...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY