Discussions on the Irish language 'progressed' in established government talks

There was little disagreement between the parties when this morning the established government talks discussed the Irish language case although no agreement was reached on appointing a senior minister for the Gaeltacht.

Report.ie understands that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party are satisfied that their discussions on the Irish language and the Gaeltacht were well advanced in the talks about establishing a government in Leinster House this morning.

It is understood that there was little disagreement between the parties as regards the language situation during the meeting this morning.

It is understood that all three parties have indicated that they would be willing to provide additional support for the promotion of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht, but did not discuss how much funding would be made available.

Issues of possible "compromise" were discussed and there was no funding talk at all during the meeting.

It is understood that all parties supported the demand to strengthen the language bill published last year to amend the Official Languages ​​Act.

Also discussed this morning was the longstanding demand of Conradh na Gaeilge and others to have a senior minister for the Gaeltacht in Government.

Report.ie understands that no compromise was reached between the parties on this issue.

Two parties seeking to appoint a senior minister in the next government with primary responsibility for the Gaeltacht and the Irish language and one not.

However, it is understood that there was no "strong disagreement" on any issue.

With regard to the issue of investment in the Irish language and the Gaeltacht and the budgets of organizations such as Údarás na Gaeltachta and Foras na Gaeilge, it is understood that it is not intended to discuss such data until the priorities of all parties have been set and considered. in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is encouraging for the language community that the issue of the Irish language was being discussed by the parties in the talks today as it has been little referenced to date in the documents published as part of the attempt to form a new government.

It is also expected that it is an advantage that Fianna Fáil's deputy and Irish spokesperson Dara Calleary and the deputy leader of the Green Party, Catherine Martin, who has shown strong support in the Dáil for Irish, the Gaeltacht and for rights, have a central role in the talks language.

It is expected that the strength of any draft government program for the Irish language will depend greatly on the strength of the position that Calleary and Martin will take on their behalf in the talks.

There seems to be some doubt as to whether or not the Gaeltacht will have a senior minister in the next government if the current talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party are successful.

Sinn Féin was the only party that promised in their election manifesto that they would appoint a Senior Minister with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

It has been almost a decade since there was a senior minister and a full member of government with primary responsibility for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.

This was no surprise since Pat Carey was Fianna Fáil's Gaeltacht minister before the 2011 election. Since then, Fine Gael has appointed three junior ministers to deal with Irish and Gaeltacht affairs, Dinny McGinley, Joe McHugh and Seán Kyne.

The appointment of Joe McHugh as minister of state for the Gaeltacht in 2014 caused considerable controversy because he was not fluent in the language.