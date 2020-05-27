Discovery Wolfe Disk, the most distant galaxy ever that challenges stellar theories

Most galaxies, such as the Milky Way, formed gradually from the beginning of the Universe, reaching their large mass relatively late. However, a galaxy has been observed formed when the universe was only 10% of its current age, a discovery that challenges traditional galaxy formation models.

It is called DLA0817g, nicknamed Wolfe Disk, and is the most distant rotating disk galaxy ever observed. The unmatched power of the Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array (ALMA) has made it possible to see this galaxy turn at 272 kilometers per second, similar to the Milky Way. "While previous studies have hinted at the existence of these initial rotation gas-rich disk galaxies, thanks to ALMA we now have unequivocal evidence that already occurs 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang"says lead author of the study, Marcel Neeleman of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany.

It is a discovery that it shakes the foundations of theories of galaxy formation, which predicts galaxies with such a mass have grown through many fusions of small cosmic structures and lumps of hot gas. "Most of the galaxies that we find in the early stages of the universe resemble railway disasters because they have been subject to a coherent and often violent merger", Neeleman continues."These hot castings make it difficult to form well-ordered, cold-rotating discs, as we observe in our current universe."

In most galaxy formation scenarios, these structures began to show a well-formed disk only about 6 billion years after the Big Bang. The Wolfe Disk, on the other hand, is formed only 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang, a shocking fact for many astronomers. "This observation embodies how our understanding of the universe is enhanced with the advanced sensitivity that ALMA offers to radio astronomy"adds Joe Pesce, director of the astronomy program of the National Science Foundation, which finances the telescope."ALMA allows us to make unexpected new discoveries with almost every observation."