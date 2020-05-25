Discovering the killer hornets, the new killers of the western bees

With such a name everyone could be afraid: “killer hornet“. In reality it is only a nickname, which however does not leave much room for the imagination. The name” baptism “is actually the Asian giant hornet (Vespa mandarinia) and we are talking about the largest hornet in the world.

Native of East Asia, his body is about 5 centimetres long, with a wingspan of about 7.6 centimetres. We often talk about this insect recently, let’s see together why.

The invasion of America

The invasive species in question has not yet arrived in Italy, but its presence has triggered the alarm in the United States, particularly in Washington state. The insect has a long sting and is sadly known in Japan for bloody massacres carried out in the hives. In fact, the first specimens in the United States were identified between November and December of last year. However, their thirst for “blood” would go live last month when the queen bees begin to found their colonies.

Hornets are most destructive in late summer and early fall, when they hunt for protein sources for queens. Once a bee colony has been identified, the Asian bumblebee attracts entire “armies” of reinforcements which they can reach 50 specimens.

The murder of the bee is quite bloody: it comes usually beheaded with the powerful jaws of the hornet, in a matter of seconds; in a few hours a hive with thousands of bees is easily exterminated. The Japanese bees, for their part, have found a method to kill these ruthless killers, wrapping the invader with their bodies and heating it up to 50 ° C through movement. Certainly a complicated and impractical counter-offensive.

At this time, biologists and beekeepers of the star and stripes country are working for identify effective countermeasures in the hope of eradicating the species that threatens insects before it settles permanently in America and puts pollinators at risk. It is not yet known how the insect got to North America, but it is suspected that they were transported within international goods in containers.

Are there in Italy?

The killer hornet does not exist in Italy. Distinguishing the many different species of wasps is not at all easy, since there are more or less large insects of this type in all parts of Italy. Currently you can find: the hornet (Vespa crabro) where the queen normally reaches 35 mm in length while the males and workers measure 20 to 25 mm, and we can meet it in practically all regions; there oriental wasp (Vespa orientalis), easily recognizable by the red color broken only by the yellow of the addon, widespread mainly in Southern Italy; and finally the Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), on average 30 mm long, it is recognizable by the dark body and the yellow line in its abdomen, which is found only in some areas of Northern Italy. These three species are often mistaken for the Vespa mandarinia, but are much less aggressive than the latter (but they are the same bloody hunters as our poor bees).

The entomologist Akito Kawahara also spoke on the matter recently on The Conversation website. As the scientist explains, referring to the killer hornet, in most cases these insects do nothing if people are not aggressive towards them: the stings of wasps and hornets, in fact, they killed fewer than 13 people in 2017 and 2018 in Japan. Finally, the entomologist stressed that this species does not tolerate extreme temperatures and is unlikely to spread in very hot or cold areas.

What to do if a wasp stings

A wasp sting, however, can hurt the same. These insects, unlike bees, do not leave the sting in the victim and they can attack continuously. Immediate pain, redness, swelling, intense burning and itching will be felt after such a sting. In severe cases – in the most susceptible individuals – it can also cause an allergic reaction.

Masato Ono, an entomologist from Tamagawa University, described a sting received by a Vespa mandarinia “like a red hot nail stuck in the leg”. Here’s what to do if you were to be stung by any wasp:

– Once points go away quickly, without excessive movements that could increase the risk of other attacks;

– Compression and / or use of a vacuum device is recommended to remove the poison from the wound. Do not use the mouth, since the poison would also be transmitted there;

– Wash the wound with water or with liquids containing tannins (vinegar, tea or red wine) because the substance combats the effects of one or more toxins. The use of ointments containing antihistamines and cortisones is also recommended.

– After the first dressings it is recommended to consult your doctor immediately.

Here are some instead precautions to avoid close encounters with these insects:

– Do not wear black or very lively clothes;

– Avoid using too perfumed essences, shampoos and sun creams;

– Avoid approaching very fragrant flowers or ripe fruit;

– Avoid leaving food and drinks outdoors, they attract insects;

– Avoid leaving the dustbins open;

– If you encounter a wasp, avoid sudden or violent movements and move slowly away.