Discovered a skull with a terrible arrow wound thrown with a long bow

By Brian Adam
0
0

Discovered a skull with a terrible arrow wound thrown with a long bow

A study reveals how violent medieval weapons and battles could be and, in particular, the skull of a man with an injury caused by an arrow that pierced his eye.

The battles in the Middle Ages were to be extremely violent and a study published on Antiquaries Journal, reveals some disturbing background on the wounds that could cause a particularly fatal and effective weapon: the longbow, commonly used during the wars in medieval England. The research was developed by the University of Exeter, in England, after studying a series of bones dating back to the fifteenth century. During the construction of a shopping centre in the city of Exeter, 3 teeth, 22 fragments of bones, an almost complete skull and the bones of an upper limb were found. The site of the discovery must have been, in the past, the cemetery of a convent where knights were buried or other people who, at the time, had to have some power and influence.

The bones that were discovered showed fractures caused before death and many of these wounds had probably been inflicted by arrows shot with a longbow. In particular, perhaps the most terrible wound is that present on the skull of a man who died, probably, due to an arrow penetrating deep into the skull through the eye. This kind of wound left damages on the skull which are very similar to those caused by a modern bullet, that is, there was a small hole in the entrance and a large hole where the arrow came out.

The long arch had to be a truly devastating weapon for the canons of the time and it seems, studying the shape of the wound, that the tip of the arrow had been modified to penetrate the armour and damage the tissues as much as possible once the meat has been crossed. But not only: apparently the arrow, during the flight, moved clockwise and continued to do so even while it crept through the eye socket of the unfortunate. In short, the long arch was to be an extremely effective instrument of death in the English medieval battlefields.

