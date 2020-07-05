Discovered a new group of "trap door spiders" with a particular hunting strategy

In Australia, a new group of spiders has been discovered with very particular behaviour during hunting because its members build sophisticated traps to catch the unsuspecting prey.

In Australia, spiders defined as “trapdoor spiders“. Their name derives from their characteristic hunting method: in fact, they build real hatches, holes in the ground with a hinged cover that opens and closes. The spider takes refuge inside the trap door and remains hidden by the cover except for a small crack. When a prey has the misfortune of being near the trapdoor occupied by the spider, the predator hurls himself forward and grabs the victim, bringing him into the trap-hole to devour him. These predators are animals that they hunt at night and this factor, combined with the fact that they live inside their burrow-traps, makes them difficult to find.

However, despite this difficulty, researchers from the Griffith University he was born in Queensland Museum they discovered, in eastern Australia, a new group belonging to the “trapdoor spiders” containing 20 other different species. As scientists explain in the magazine cladistics, the spiders belonging to this new order, called Cryptoforis Hughes, have developed a new skill: camouflage their burrows to perfection with dry leaves and twigs, held together by their silk. Compared to their cousins ​​who live west of the island, they have therefore developed a greater mimicry with regard to the construction of their burrow-traps.

As experts tell us, the dens, so cleverly camouflaged, have made the members of this new group difficult to find and catalogue. But the differences do not end there: it seems, in fact, that the differences are also found at the molecular level. Obviously this kind of discoveries, as the experts who worked on the study tell us, is important not only because they increase the number of species present within an ecosystem, but the knowledge of new species can help us preserve them.

Credit image: Jeremy Wilson