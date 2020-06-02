Tech GiantsAmazonTech NewsElectronicsGaming
Discounts Amazon: on offer 27 Predator gaming monitor with G-Sync

By Brian Adam
Discounts Amazon: on offer Predator 27 '' gaming monitor with G-Sync

Amazon offers continue on electronics and IT products. Jeff Bezos’s company today offers a 27-inch Predator gaming monitor.

The model bears the ID number XB273GXBMIIPRZX, and is available at 497 USD, compared to 549 USD in the price list, for a saving of 15%, equal to 52 USD. The monitor features a 240Hz IPS FHD display, with a response time of 1 millisecond, and is also equipped with NVIDIA G-Sync technology which is able to ensure a smooth gaming experience, with the elimination of the annoying screen tearing effect. In addition, in the product data-sheet, the removal of the ghosting effect is also indicated thanks to a Fast LC response time of 1ms (G2G) which leads to the elimination of blurring and noise around the images.

Also present on Predator GameView system which allows you to set the level of dark enhancement, to always obtain accurate colour adjustments.

The monitor indicates the availability only starting from 5 June 2020, as it requires a longer delivery time than that usually required for Prime items. In addition, at 19.99 Euros it is possible to add two extra years of warranty against breakdowns and damages.

