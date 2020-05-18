Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories, analysis

Several years have passed since the launch of the last game in the Disaster Report series in the west, although really the situation of the series has been quite complicated in western lands since its inception. In the United States, the first game in the series was released under the same name in 2003 for PlayStation 2, being distributed by the company Agetec, which, by contrast, changed the name for distribution in Europe with the title SOS: The Last. Escape, which came out just a couple of weeks from the American date. The second part would receive the name of Raw Danger !, on this occasion common to both territories but under different distributors, Agetec taking care of the American version and 505 Games of the European version, both appearing during the first half of 2007. Curiously, both games underwent changes to to adapt them to the very forced western audience that not only included adaptation of names but also of appearance, in such a way that all the characters became blond without reason.

In Japanese lands the series has enjoyed a certain fame through its different games. The original title of it is Zettai Zetsumei Toshi, whose translation would be The Desperate City, whose premise has been changing throughout each new installment. In the first two games the player controls predetermined characters who are caught in the middle of a series of natural disasters that affect a city, being in the first an artificial island and in the second an underground city, having to survive the different situations that will arise and that will affect the terrain, such as landslides, collapse of buildings, etc., while taking into account aspects such as hydration, in the first game, or body temperature, in the second. The third installment, meanwhile, would appear for PlayStation Portable and would allow you to create an original character for the adventure, having a much deeper development in terms of narrative and character development.

Finally we have the fourth installment, which had a long history behind it. It should be remembered that its development was originally planned for PlayStation 3, with an initial release date of March 10, 2011, which was later postponed due to development problems. Unfortunately, the tragedy caused by the earthquake in Japan on March 11 of that same year led to the total cancellation of the game a few days later. Until 2014, there was no news of this title, when Granzella, the new company created by ex-members of Irem, bought the development and distribution rights of the franchise, which allowed the arrival of the downloadable versions of the first two games to the PSN Store in Japan, in addition to confirming the restart of the development of this installment, which would finally see the light at the end of 2018 in Japanese lands. So, and after a long wait and uncertainty about its arrival, we have in our hands the latest installment of this saga that aims to bring back the style of survival in catastrophic situations so characteristic of the series with a renewed style and according to the current generation .

SURVIVE THE DISASTER

After a short preamble in which some preliminary questions are presented and the option to edit the avatar, in a very concise way, the game begins with the main character traveling aboard a bus in the middle of the game city, which he visits for the first time. Arriving at their stop, passengers' mobile phones ring in unison receiving a earthquake warning, which occurs instantly and ends with the vehicle overturning. After regaining consciousness and leaving on his own feet, the character is in the area of ​​Suiren Park where the adventure will begin.

The development of the game focuses on the exploration of different areas of which the city consists in search of a way to escape and save life, avoiding along the way dangers such as collapse of buildings or structures that you will have to cross to continue the adventure, even going through flooded areas where you will have to use a dinghy. In between they will be presented various characters with which you can interact and help in order to survive, some of them showing their personal concerns and backgrounds advancing in the game, as is the case of the teacher Natsumi Higa and her relationship with the students who find her trapped in this situation or Kanae Tomita who desperately searches for her fiancé who has disappeared during the incident. During conversations there will be times when choose from several options in response, which will lead to different impressions of the characters and even lead to winning morality points. These points will be added when carrying out actions that either carry the benefit of a third person, moral, or in any case seek to take advantage of their own, immoral, However, its effect on the evolution of the game and its consequences is practically null.. In the same way the decisions made throughout the game hardly influence development notably, with the exception of the final stretch of it.

Survival in the game is mainly given through surviving the different situations that will affect the environment and that the main character must avoid, since the game will end if he dies, in addition to certain aspects that must be taken into account throughout the match. First, there is the stress level that will increase when the character loses his balance due to the shocks of great intensity or, failing that, when he crosses flooded areas holding his breath, in turn affecting the life bar and decreasing it with each impact or gradually respectively. For the character to recover, it will be enough to go to the save points and select the rest option (Rest), while to avoid falls you will have to use the square button todrop the character and help him balance if you go through delicate areas. Denote, in turn, that combining the square button with the movement of the left stick will be able to move the character while crouching which is ideal to go through narrow openings that there are in certain areas.

The state of the character depends on three basic aspects: eating, drinking and physiological needs. This implies that the character, from time to time, should take food and liquids from time to time, for which it is ideal tocheck condition on status tab in the pause menu, in order to restore it to its normal level, but this will mean an increased need to use a sink. For both cases, the convenience stores, which will provide both food and drink, although in a limited way, as well as access to toilets, which will also be located in other areas of the game. If the levels of these characteristics become high, they will appear under the character's life bar icons that will correspond to each of these needs. The downside of this system lies on the one hand in the ease with which to cope throughout the game, having practically access to the stores with enough resources that give to weigh the journey of the game, while on the other there is no impact on character performance when neglected, but simply, separate icons, will be denoted with a small animation and some sounds that will show discomfort when keeping the character still.

Throughout the game you can find various objects, some of them of importance to accomplish side missions and others that result essential to advance the adventure, being necessary in some case to use the crafting option to combine objects and get new ones. The backpacks they are still an important element since thanks to them it will be possible increase inventory space the greater number of blocks, some of them having most varied designs like a thief sack or a school bag. On the other hand, different compasses that will provide new designs when it comes to consulting the cardinal directions, even having references to other games such as Manga Kakeru or R-Type and even objects from everyday Japanese life. They can also be obtained new outfits For the main character, they will vary depending on the gender chosen at the start of the game and ranging from a convenience store clerk uniform to a policeman or a firefighter among many other variants.

Regarding the VR mode that includes the game, basically its development is located in five phases of the campaign located in different areas of it. At first this way will be blocked and only when advancing in the game can access be opened, having to progress in turn to be able to add the remaining phases in this mode. The objective in this case is to advance looking for game logo stickers to earn points while surviving while avoiding dangers that will present themselves in the same way as in the main game. For practical purposes it is a additional alternative with which to get more out of the game, but the lack of characters, even NPCs, leaving practically all desert areas detracts interest.

In the playable aspect, this title maintains the basic mechanics and development seen in previous installments, controlling the character through different zones, most of them alone or accompanied by a character, while avoiding the different dangers and situations that will be on the way. The movements of the character are basic, limiting the actions to go through doors or go through dilapidated buildings, climbing or crawling through the possible openings that there are to continue. The possibility of scream to get attention, but it is a mechanic whose use is unnecessary since nnone of the characters react or respond to it. As previously mentioned, the survival mechanics do not affect the state of the character and can be easily weighed, despite the fact that the conditions of the game situation would imply the opposite. Finally the development of the game hardly offers alternatives in the plot since decisions do not influence their development. Only in the final stretch of the game, with two possible routes and their corresponding endings, will suppose the few variety options that this title has.

The graphic section of the game offers a visual enhancement thanks to the use of the Unreal Engine 4, showing more defined characters and scenarios that offer different contrasts, some with lots of detail and obvious inspiration in real places in Japan, while others are quite simple, partly due to the situation presented by the plot of the game. Unfortunately performance in console versions is irregular with times when framerate Dramatically lowers when overloading the motor, especially when a building or structure falls, while at other times it becomes very fluid, precisely in areas where the content is lighter.

Regarding the sound section, this title also offers several contrasts depending on the situation, being most of the time an ambient sound in which some other phrase of the NPCs, altered by the situation, or the sound of water passing through the flooded areas, for example, serve as an accompaniment to the adventure, while when an earthquake strikes or the buildings collapse, the shrill sounds and screams of the crowd make the drama of the situation remarkable. On a more limited basis, some music tracks, both instrumental and vocal themes, which will serve to capture different situations at certain times. Regarding the voices, the game only includes Japanese dubbing.

DOWNLOADABLE CONTENT

Additionally, and for freeare offered two additional contents per download that add an additional story that is the epilogue of the game, in which the action takes place Five months later of the events of the main story, being close to Christmas dates and the winter season. In it, the protagonist of the adventure, who will be able to maintain his appearance loading the data of a finished gameHe returns to the city to see how the people he has met during the incident are currently leading his life. The content is divided into several short chapters, each dedicated to a specific area of ​​the city, where you will have to interact with the characters to get information about his situation and that will lead to investigate new cases that will be presented.

It should be said that no need to worry about survival since in this content the situation has been normalized but, nevertheless, it will be necessary to keep in mind the biological needs of the character. On the other hand, all the equipment obtained throughout the game will not be present in this part, although they can be obtained new compasses, some accessories and backpacks. Finally highlight, as a curious detail, that at certain points some characters from previous installments, as is the case of Masayuki Sudo, protagonist of the first game in the series, or Ryoko Honda, a journalist who had some importance in the plot of the second game.

CONCLUSION Disaster Report 4 is an interesting proposal thanks in large part to its setting and gameplay focused on survival in the midst of a natural catastrophe, something that few games today are based on. Unfortunately, the result makes a difference both in the technical section, in the console versions, and in the gameplay, with characteristics that little affect the development of the game, as well as in the development of its history, which loses interest as it is developed partly due to the few variations that it allows and to the little importance of the decisions that are presented.

THE BEST It follows the line marked by its previous deliveries, offering a survival experience in the face of natural disasters.

Some sections of the adventure are interesting in its development, managing to capture dramatic situations that could occur in similar situations in real life.

The appearance of characters from other installments, both in the main game and in the downloadable content. WORST Texts only in English.

Very unstable framerate and delayed texture loading in console versions.

Character survival features and minor morale points in the game.

The decisions have no impact on the development of the plot.