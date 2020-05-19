Tuesday, May 19, 2020
REVIEWSGame ReviewsTECH NEWSGaming
Updated:

DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY Review: Codemasters racing returns with all the DLCs

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
TECH NEWSBrian Adam - 0

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Just over a year after its release, DiRT Rally 2.0 is back with an excellent complete edition, rich in content and more fit than ever.

DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY review Review: Codemasters racing returns with all the DLC

The launch of Dirt Rally 2.0 was accompanied by a wave of unexpected discontent and perhaps, in some ways, not too deserved. Most of the complaints had focused on two fundamental aspects of the game, namely the post-launch content marketing policy and force feedback. If the first question had also seemed decidedly thorny to us, we never agreed with the second point, that relating to the sensations returned by the asphalt and the dirt roads of the stages. However, this does not mean that there was no room for improvement, and the team has shown that it is available to listen, to take the complaints of the public to heart, continuing to properly support one of its flagship products, the second chapter of a spin-off born as a simple bet and turned into a couple of years in one of the most engaging "rallying" simulations ever. Now, more than a year after the release of the basic edition of the game, here is a revised and corrected version arriving on the shelves, enriched with all DLC and more fit than ever.

We return to drift

Despite having already thoroughly examined the characteristics of the product in the review of the basic version of Dirt Rally 2.0, published on these pages just over a year ago, this re-edition seemed to us an excellent excuse to go back to grinding kilometers in the most realistic and well-designed rally simulator of the last few years. It was then, and it is even more so now, thanks to all those small changes to force feedback, to a feeling that is always attentive to the terrain and weather conditions.

Dirt Rally 2.0 must inevitably collide with a variety of unparalleled combinations of weather and terrain: there are snow-covered stages on the asphalt and others with muddy ground, or races in the rain made even more difficult by the presence of very insidious gravel. There are so many variables, and it is not easy to take everything into account. While not yet reaching perfection (especially with some steering wheels many still complain about the lack of a little more "physicality"), the driving model of Dirt Rally 2.0 remains one of the most advanced and successful of its kind.

In the meantime, among other things, support for virtual reality on PC for Dirt Rally 2.0 was added stealthily (in the summer of 2019): a feature that many of us, first of all, missed. An experience that unfortunately we have not yet been able to try, but which we think can truly give an extra gear to the product, as had already happened with the first chapter.

New lifeblood

With a content that is finally worthy of its undoubted playful qualities, including every single element released by Codemasters in the post-launch phase, this Game Of The Year Edition is mainly intended for that slice of the public that, due to the aforementioned little marketing policies virtuous, he had decided to wait for better times before getting his hands on the new simulator of the British team.

If you already have a copy of the original game and want to get your hands on the mode too Colin McRae: Flat Out, the only real unpublished content included in this "definitive edition" of the simulator, you will have at your disposal a handful of rather interesting upgrade options. The first passes for the purchase of the so-called Year One Pass, a collection of the contents of all four "content seasons" published for the game by Codemasters; the second allows the purchase of an intermediate pass including seasons 3 and 4, at about half the price compared to the previous package. Both also guarantee access to new content added on the occasion of this relaunch. The last option, undoubtedly the least recommended, is the separate purchase of the unpublished DLC only, which is sold – at least on consoles – at the exact same price as the intermediate option, against a much lower content.

Although the offer appears confusing and unreadable, once it was deciphered it seemed to us more than honest, given the far from exorbitant costs with which you can make the complete upgrade starting from the basic edition (about twenty euros). Once the new version is launched, by the way, you are literally overwhelmed by a mass of content never seen before, with a fleet of more than eighty units, an endless series of unpublished tracks and an entire campaign that winds through scenarios related to the history of Colin McRae.

The new mode is fun and full of good ideas, exciting challenges and even a new location, obviously in Colin's birthplace, Scotland. There are twelve new scenarios, in which we will be called to relive about forty historical events aimed at recalling some topical moments of the thirty-year career of the Scottish champion, already known for having collaborated actively, starting from 1998 and up to the date of his premature departure, the development of the Codemasters series.

Needless to say, for fans of the series, the nostalgia effect is truly incredible. An effect accentuated by the addition of a sacred monster like the Subaru Impreza with which Colin graduated champion in 1995, which has finally found space within the game in its S4 Rally and Legacy SR versions. The form in which these contents are presented to us, although not innovative, also seemed particularly brilliant.

They are stimulating and evocative scenarios, with well-defined objectives and particular starting conditions: an interesting variation on the theme compared to the simple race against time as an end in itself. Conceptually, the product is very close to the fascinating "historical" mode included in MotoGP 19, although the latter was not dedicated solely to a single rider, but sought to distribute its contents in a balanced way through the careers of multiple champions. sports on two wheels.

DiRT Rally 2.0
DiRT Rally 2.0Analyzed Version Xbox OneAt launch Dirt Rally 2.0 was a beautiful simulator, the best in rallying. A year later the game is even more beautiful and dense, overflowing with content and enriched by an unprecedented mode that melts your heart: a welcome and unexpected tribute to a great driver, perhaps the greatest that this motor sport has ever had. The physical model will probably not yet be at the level of the supreme Richard Burns Rally, still considered by everyone (rightly) to be the main benchmark in off-road simulations, but the overall result remains fun, realistic and punitive at the right point. Dirt Rally 2.0 GOTY is the most beautiful thing that could happen in the hands of fans of the genre, and beyond. If you manage to pass over a technical sector that begins to show some wrinkles, slightly penalized by the obvious breathlessness that for some years now has been gripping the old Ego Engine of Codemasters, the British team simulator will surely keep you glued to the screen for different time.

More Articles Like This

A Fold Apart, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
A narrative puzzle adventure that explores the lights and shadows of a distance relationship between folds of paper. One of the keys to market notoriety...
Read more

Trials of Mana: review of the classic Square Enix remake

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Trials of Mana returns to the scene with a sparkling remake for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and...
Read more

The Procession To Calvary: the funniest joke of the renaissance

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We analyze The Procession To Calvary, a great graphic adventure whose audiovisual section is entirely taken from Renaissance works of art. In February 2017, a...
Read more

MotoGP 20 Review: Milestone in pole position

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
The MotoGP branded Milestone is back again this year. Will he make us forget the absence of the real championship, stopped for the Coronavirus...
Read more

Moving Out Review: a moving party game

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
Published by the Team17 guys, Moving Out is a crazy moving simulator, strongly oriented towards cooperative multiplayer. There is not much to enjoy it, but...
Read more

My Hero: One's Justice 2 review

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
The most popular superheroes in Japanese comic strikes again with a sequel to their arena-style fighting game that features a large roster of characters,...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY Review: Codemasters racing returns with all the DLCs

Just over a year after its release, DiRT Rally 2.0 is back with an excellent complete edition, rich in...
Read more
Latest news

A sports website is more popular with Department of Finance staff than the Financial Times

Brian Adam - 0
The most popular sites for civil servants include Airbnb, Facebook, Aer Lingus and Ryanair ...
Read more
Top Stories

Vietnamese giant double breads popular on social media

Brian Adam - 0
Vietnam: Breads and chapatis of half to one meter will be found in the ovens of Pakistan and Afghanistan, but double loaves of up...
Read more
Game Reviews

A Fold Apart, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
A narrative puzzle adventure that explores the lights and shadows of a distance relationship between folds of paper. One of the keys to market notoriety...
Read more
Game Reviews

Trials of Mana: review of the classic Square Enix remake

Brian Adam - 0
On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Trials of Mana returns to the scene with a sparkling remake for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and...
Read more
Top Stories

Significant breakthrough in technology to rehabilitate submerged islands

Brian Adam - 0
Maldives: * Climate change and rising sea levels are also shrinking small but inhabited islands. This problem has long been a headache for experts,...
Read more
Latest news

The new app to combat the coronary virus when launched will be in English only

Brian Adam - 0
The app being developed as part of the campaign against Covid-19 when launched will be in English only, but the Department of Health says...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY