DiRT Rally 2.0 GOTY Review: Codemasters racing returns with all the DLCs

The launch of Dirt Rally 2.0 was accompanied by a wave of unexpected discontent and perhaps, in some ways, not too deserved. Most of the complaints had focused on two fundamental aspects of the game, namely the post-launch content marketing policy and force feedback. If the first question had also seemed decidedly thorny to us, we never agreed with the second point, that relating to the sensations returned by the asphalt and the dirt roads of the stages. However, this does not mean that there was no room for improvement, and the team has shown that it is available to listen, to take the complaints of the public to heart, continuing to properly support one of its flagship products, the second chapter of a spin-off born as a simple bet and turned into a couple of years in one of the most engaging "rallying" simulations ever. Now, more than a year after the release of the basic edition of the game, here is a revised and corrected version arriving on the shelves, enriched with all DLC and more fit than ever.

We return to drift

Despite having already thoroughly examined the characteristics of the product in the review of the basic version of Dirt Rally 2.0, published on these pages just over a year ago, this re-edition seemed to us an excellent excuse to go back to grinding kilometers in the most realistic and well-designed rally simulator of the last few years. It was then, and it is even more so now, thanks to all those small changes to force feedback, to a feeling that is always attentive to the terrain and weather conditions.

Dirt Rally 2.0 must inevitably collide with a variety of unparalleled combinations of weather and terrain: there are snow-covered stages on the asphalt and others with muddy ground, or races in the rain made even more difficult by the presence of very insidious gravel. There are so many variables, and it is not easy to take everything into account. While not yet reaching perfection (especially with some steering wheels many still complain about the lack of a little more "physicality"), the driving model of Dirt Rally 2.0 remains one of the most advanced and successful of its kind.

In the meantime, among other things, support for virtual reality on PC for Dirt Rally 2.0 was added stealthily (in the summer of 2019): a feature that many of us, first of all, missed. An experience that unfortunately we have not yet been able to try, but which we think can truly give an extra gear to the product, as had already happened with the first chapter.

New lifeblood

With a content that is finally worthy of its undoubted playful qualities, including every single element released by Codemasters in the post-launch phase, this Game Of The Year Edition is mainly intended for that slice of the public that, due to the aforementioned little marketing policies virtuous, he had decided to wait for better times before getting his hands on the new simulator of the British team.

If you already have a copy of the original game and want to get your hands on the mode too Colin McRae: Flat Out, the only real unpublished content included in this "definitive edition" of the simulator, you will have at your disposal a handful of rather interesting upgrade options. The first passes for the purchase of the so-called Year One Pass, a collection of the contents of all four "content seasons" published for the game by Codemasters; the second allows the purchase of an intermediate pass including seasons 3 and 4, at about half the price compared to the previous package. Both also guarantee access to new content added on the occasion of this relaunch. The last option, undoubtedly the least recommended, is the separate purchase of the unpublished DLC only, which is sold – at least on consoles – at the exact same price as the intermediate option, against a much lower content.

Although the offer appears confusing and unreadable, once it was deciphered it seemed to us more than honest, given the far from exorbitant costs with which you can make the complete upgrade starting from the basic edition (about twenty euros). Once the new version is launched, by the way, you are literally overwhelmed by a mass of content never seen before, with a fleet of more than eighty units, an endless series of unpublished tracks and an entire campaign that winds through scenarios related to the history of Colin McRae.

The new mode is fun and full of good ideas, exciting challenges and even a new location, obviously in Colin's birthplace, Scotland. There are twelve new scenarios, in which we will be called to relive about forty historical events aimed at recalling some topical moments of the thirty-year career of the Scottish champion, already known for having collaborated actively, starting from 1998 and up to the date of his premature departure, the development of the Codemasters series.

Needless to say, for fans of the series, the nostalgia effect is truly incredible. An effect accentuated by the addition of a sacred monster like the Subaru Impreza with which Colin graduated champion in 1995, which has finally found space within the game in its S4 Rally and Legacy SR versions. The form in which these contents are presented to us, although not innovative, also seemed particularly brilliant.

They are stimulating and evocative scenarios, with well-defined objectives and particular starting conditions: an interesting variation on the theme compared to the simple race against time as an end in itself. Conceptually, the product is very close to the fascinating "historical" mode included in MotoGP 19, although the latter was not dedicated solely to a single rider, but sought to distribute its contents in a balanced way through the careers of multiple champions. sports on two wheels.