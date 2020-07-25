Latest newsTop Stories
Diplomatic war China also orders closure of US consulate

By Brian Adam
The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded by closing the consulate on inappropriate measures against China. Photo: File

Beijing: After the closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, China also ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu.

Tensions between China and the United States are rising again, with the United States closing the Chinese consulate in Houston and China also ordering the closure of the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu.

A statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the US closed its consulate in Houston and closed the US consulate in Chengdu in response to “inappropriate steps” taken against China. The current situation is not what China wants to see.

On the other hand, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, while confirming the closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston, said that the Chinese Consulate in Houston was a stronghold of spies and a centre for stealing important secrets of American companies. China harmed our important information and trade. Is.

