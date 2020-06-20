Latest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Diego, the tortoise hero, has finally returned home after decades of absence

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This 518 million year old arthropod is unlike any creature that exists today

Lo Xiaocaris luoi, a 518 million-year-old creature similar to a shrimp, he did not have a single "weapon" available,...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: Over 60 Android apps, games and themes as a gift today

Today Android Google Play Store gifts. The search engine shop, specifically, gives more 60 applications, games, themes, icons and customization...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Echo Plus second generation in super discount on Amazon!

As part of the Amazon discounts on their devices, there is a very interesting offer on Amazon Echo Plus,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Diego, the tortoise hero, has finally returned home after decades of absence

Diego, a giant tortoise of Española (Chelonoidis hoodensis), can be called a true hero because all alone managed to save his species from extinction. So, after decades away from his home and in captivity, the creature was finally brought back to his native island.

We are closing an important chapter in park management,” says Ecuador’s minister Paulo Proano on Twitter. 25 turtles, including Diego,”they are returning home after decades of captive breeding.“Before being brought back to Espanola, the turtles have had to pass a quarantine period, not for coronavirus, but to avoid the transport of seeds from plants not native to the island.

Why is only Diego considered a hero? Since it is responsible for at least 40% of the population of 2,000 turtles. About 50 years ago, there were only two males and 12 females of this species living on Espanola, and they were too sparse to reproduce. Diego was brought from the San Diego Zoo in California to join the breeding program established in the mid-1960s to save his species.

The restocking program has been a success and the number of specimens is expected to increase more and more. In conclusion, after 800 children and 100 years of life Diego can finally rest on his home island now.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

The hummingbird is capable of seeing colors impossible for us humans to imagine

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Thanks to the addition of an extra cone in the eye, hummingbirds (as well as many other birds) can perceive colours that the human...
Read more

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

Science Brian Adam -
An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what it was looking for. Those...
Read more

The coronavirus pandemic can help us prepare for an impact against an asteroid

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Preparatory activities to combat coronavirus could come in handy one day for manage the danger of a possible collision of an asteroid on earth. The...
Read more

Annular solar eclipse of June 21: time, where to see it and how

Science Brian Adam -
The June 21, 2020, it will be a very important date for enthusiasts, as an annular solar eclipse will be held, since the Moon, being...
Read more

A study reveals the various stages of growth of the ferocious Tyrannosaurus

Science Brian Adam -
New research tells us about the growth of the ferocious Tyrannosaurus rex, from childhood, through adolescence, to adulthood and reveals many curiosities about the...
Read more

Trump is ineligible for the presidency, according to former adviser John Bolton

Latest news Brian Adam -
Washington: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has said that Donald Trump is not qualified to hold the important post of President. According to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY