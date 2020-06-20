Diego, the tortoise hero, has finally returned home after decades of absence

Diego, a giant tortoise of Española (Chelonoidis hoodensis), can be called a true hero because all alone managed to save his species from extinction. So, after decades away from his home and in captivity, the creature was finally brought back to his native island.

“We are closing an important chapter in park management,” says Ecuador’s minister Paulo Proano on Twitter. 25 turtles, including Diego,”they are returning home after decades of captive breeding.“Before being brought back to Espanola, the turtles have had to pass a quarantine period, not for coronavirus, but to avoid the transport of seeds from plants not native to the island.

Why is only Diego considered a hero? Since it is responsible for at least 40% of the population of 2,000 turtles. About 50 years ago, there were only two males and 12 females of this species living on Espanola, and they were too sparse to reproduce. Diego was brought from the San Diego Zoo in California to join the breeding program established in the mid-1960s to save his species.

The restocking program has been a success and the number of specimens is expected to increase more and more. In conclusion, after 800 children and 100 years of life Diego can finally rest on his home island now.